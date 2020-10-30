WESTVILLE — When describing media focus on the looting and rioting at the George Floyd protests, Lee Artz, professor of communications at Purdue University Northwest, compared it to someone looking out of only one of their office windows.
If the office has two windows – one showing the dunes and streams, while the other shows streets and buildings – and they only focus on one, there’s going to be a distortion of facts.
“Neither view is wrong, but it’s not the whole picture of what’s outside,” he said. “So when the media presents the same [view] through multiple outlets, it tends to reframe what is happening out there.”
Artz will be focusing on this when he presents “Media Framing and the Politics of Racism,” the third in PNW’s Race, Racism, Anti-Racism series, to be streamed live Nov. 3 (Election Day) at 12:30 p.m.
Artz will share his research on how national news organizations like the Chicago Tribune, New York Times and Washington Post covered the protests; while also getting the perspective of Jae Yates, member of the Twin Cities Coalition 4 Justice, an organization formed to fight against police crimes in Minneapolis.
Citing statistics from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, Artz pointed out that 93 percent of all demonstrations connected to the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd protests have been peaceful, yet coverage in major media outlets focused overwhelmingly on the violence.
“The approach I’m taking is how the events are framed, and the media framing them as primarily a disruption to the public,” he said.
“You no longer are able to understand why people are protesting, because the story becomes one of how protestors are interrupting businesses, interrupting travel and interrupting people saving lives … not [how] we want justice, we want better behavior, we want oversight.”
When he spoke with The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 30, he attributed this to three main causes:
Sources used by the media
The need for more dramatic and visceral stories
The changing landscape of news corporations
“The sources you pick is going to determine the way the news is reported and I found the primary sources were mayors, state politicians and often police chiefs and experienced academics,” he said.
“But very, very few sources came from the Black community and the protesters themselves. Not to say there weren’t any, but they were almost in passing.”
He pointed out that a police chief is unlikely to say his police officers are out of control; and academics, although they might know the history of a movement, aren’t likely to understand what’s happening on the ground.
Artz said there is also the issue of what’s more dramatic and eye-catching. The media is a business and needs to sell product, and peaceful stories are less engaging.
“What’s more dramatic – 2,000 protesters walking peacefully down the street, or a dozen people on the corner burning trashcans and yelling at police?” he asked.
Another factor is how the news business has changed.
Artz said they have always been an industry for profit, except NPR and PBS, but starting in the 1980s and ’90s there was a dramatic increase in consolidations. This allowed newspapers and broadcasters to dump reporters, because one story could be run across several outlets. This led to a decrease or elimination of investigative journalism, which takes a greater amount of work and larger staff.
Limited resources also meant less time and a greater reliance on easily available sources.
“You don’t have time to pound the streets and go find someone at the protest, who might not be prepared to talk to you,” he said.
“… And it’s hard to find Johnny on the street, to find the leader of Black Lives Matter in South Bend. I don’t think you can look it up in the yellow pages.
“What we end up with is a frame that is easy to get, easy to report, and meets the cultural expectations of the reader and the revenue expectations of the boss.”
As far as solutions, Artz said people need more access to media, not just in reading and watching, but in having a voice. Reporting is still largely in the hands of news organizations, with social media sites like Twitter mostly serving as an aggregate of what commercial media reports.
“Being able to talk to our neighbors and fellow citizens in the region is very difficult, so we rely on the press to do that. So when they don’t let the public have a voice, it’s a distortion, I would say. I would not say it’s fake news or inaccurate. It’s a distortion,” he said.
Artz said he will be interviewing Yates during his presentation because her on-the-ground perspective of what’s happening at protests is something he does not have, and is important to the discussion.
The event will be streamed live on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/7248654807?_ ga=2.31187455.1327051098. 1603468291-1625374675. 1583255250#success.
The Zoom password is 5Kb0AC.
It will also be streamed live on Facebook at PNW Series: Race, Racism, Anti-Racism. After the live stream, it will be available on YouTube at PNW CHESS.
For more information, go to https://www.pnw.edu/pnw -race-racism-anti-racism -series/.
Log In
