GALENA TWP. — After a woman was stopped on U.S. 20 by a man apparently impersonating a Michigan City Police officer, authorities are alerting motorists of the possible imposter.
The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office on Friday issued a the warning after the incident near U.S. 20 and Range Road in Galena Township north of La Porte.
On Thursday morning, a woman reported to sheriff’s deputy Austin Epple that she had been stopped by a man driving what she thought was a police vehicle while traveling along U.S. 20, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The woman said she saw the light-colored Ford Focus or Toyota Prius traveling behind her with red and blue flashing lights. She then turned onto Range Road and stopped her vehicle.
A man then exited the car and approached her vehicle.
The woman described the man as white, about 6 feet to 6-foot-2, wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, plain black baseball cap and a face mask bearing the logo of the Michigan City Police Department.
After briefly speaking with the man, she believed he was not a real police officer and refused to provide any of the documents he requested, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The man then returned to his vehicle and left the area westbound on U.S. 20.
Anyone with further information about the man or the vehicle he was operating is asked to email Deputy Epple at aepple@lcso.in.gov.
Indiana Code requires all police officers to either be in uniform or driving a marked police vehicle to initiate a traffic stop, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
If a motorist becomes suspicious and thinks they are being or have been stopped by someone impersonating a police officer, they are encouraged to immediately call 911.
