MICHIGAN CITY — St. Stanislaus School remains closed for cleaning after a student tested positive for COVID-19 amid a spike in cases across the state and La Porte County.
The school, which reopened for traditional in-class learning on Aug. 12, sent an email home to parents on Monday notifying them of the closure.
“We are in the process of putting our action plan into motion per our protocols established over the summer, including a deep cleaning of the building and contact tracing under the guidance of the La Porte County Health Department and Center for Disease Control (CDC),” the email states.
“The parents of students who sit near or have been in close proximity to that student are being called regarding the tracing and to pick up their children. The children do not need to be tested unless they show symptoms.”
St. Stan’s voluntarily closed the building, having students return to virtual instruction via school-issued iPads for the remainder of this week.
The building will reopen on Oct. 26, when they were scheduled to resume in-person instruction after next week’s fall break.
Before students and staff return, however, the school will be cleaned and disinfected.
And once it reopens, the school will conduct as much business as possible via phone. Visitors will be met at the door for things like payments and deliveries.
Anyone with questions or concerns is directed to call 833-670-0067.
Both the state and county recorded a record number of new cases of coronavirus on Friday, and a 52nd death was reported in the county.
The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,328 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as pandemic numbers have soared in recent weeks. That includes about 300 cases whose reporting was delayed due to a technical issue over the past few days.
The new cases bring the state total to 143,495. The ISDH also reported 22 more deaths, bringing the toll to 3,654 confirmed and another 233 probable.
In La Porte County, 40 more cases were reported, the highest number of the pandemic, along with another death. The county now has 2,008 confirmed cases and 52 fatalities.
As of Friday, the state positivity rate is 10.4 percent for unique individuals tested and 5.8 percent for all tests. The county’s 7-day positivity rate is 9.5 percent for unique individuals and 7.5 percent for all tests.
