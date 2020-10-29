INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana reached two grim milestones in the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.
The first saw the state surpass 4,000 deaths from the virus. The second was a record high in the daily number of new cases reported since the pandemic began.
Another 33 Indiana residents have died from the novel coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, including two more in La Porte County.
ISDH reported the new deaths on Thursday, and they brought the statewide toll to 4,024 confirmed and 236 presumed dead from COVID-19. The two new deaths bring La Porte County’s toll to 67.
Indiana also set a daily high for newly reported cases as the number of hospitalizations and new infections across the state continues to spike.
The 3,649 new infections reported by the ISDH marked the first time Indiana has recorded more than 3,000 positive cases in one day.
The daily update of its coronavirus dashboard showed 1,733 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, the highest since early April. Of those, 509 are in intensive care, the most since May 6. Such hospitalizations have grown by more than 72 percent since Sept. 22 – the day before Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his decision to lift nearly all of Indiana’s restrictions while extending the statewide mask mandate.
There were 48 new cases reported in the county, bringing the total to 2,488. The 7-day moving positivity rate average was 8.6 percent for all tests reported, and 13.3 percent for unique individuals.
More than 70 percent of Indiana’s ICU beds are also in use, according to the health department, leaving 565 beds available as of Thursday. More of Indiana’s ICU beds are filled than at any other point in the pandemic so far.
Indiana’s seven-day rolling average for newly confirmed cases also rose to 2,511. That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic and nearly triple the seven-day rolling average of 858 reported on Sept. 22.
Indiana’s 33 newly recorded COVID-19 deaths raised the state’s pandemic death toll to 4,260, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.
To date, more than 1.6 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana, and a total of 172,730 Hoosiers are known to have had the virus.
The ISDH on Wednesday again increased the number of counties designated as higher-risk locations for coronavirus spread. While one less county is listed under the most severe red level compared to last week, more than half of the counties across the state are designated as higher-risk – including La Porte County, which remains in the orange level.
“We’re seeing COVID-19 spread in virtually every county,” Holcomb said Wednesday. “Our hospitals are under a tremendous amount of pressure.”
More than 100 people a day are being admitted to Indiana hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s health commissioner.
Almost 70 percent of those hospitalized with the coronavirus in Indiana are age 60 or older, she continued, leading to a new statewide effort focused on protecting vulnerable populations in long-term care settings, like nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
To slow the spread of the virus, more than 1,300 members of Indiana’s National Guard are being deployed to the 133 hardest hit long-term care centers on Nov. 3. Approximately 400 soldiers will train at Camp Atterbury this week for the upcoming mission.
The Guard soldiers will support the facilities by assisting with testing, reporting test results, screening employees and ensuring infection control practices are in place, Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles said.
That support will expand to all 534 nursing homes in Indiana over the next three weeks, he said. The extra help will be available until Dec. 31.
The governor, up for re-election next week, doubled down on the importance of mask-wearing, which he called “a small price to pay” to bring COVID-19 case numbers down, as well as for keeping schools and businesses open.
“We can control only what we can control... Our whole posture is, ‘Let’s be proactive, not reactive,’” Holcomb said. “We need individuals to understand that their actions have consequences or their inactions have consequences.”
Box said the state has recommended that local officials in the hardest-hit counties take steps to control the size of events and establish other “guardrails” to help reduce virus transmission.
Box also noted ongoing “challenges” with contact-tracing that could be worsening the statewide spread of COVID-19.
The state is seeing an uptick in people refusing to answer questions or comply with contact tracers, Box said, as well as families neglecting to test multiple people in their homes to avoid quarantines.
“We are seeing an increasing number of people who are just like ‘We’re not going to help you, not going to give you information, not going to quarantine, not going to isolate, we’re just not going to do it’,” Box said.
“But it is worth it, and it’s part of what we can do as Hoosiers to try and protect other Hoosiers.”
