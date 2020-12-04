MUNCIE — The November jobs report continued the trend of recent months of a rapidly slowing recovery, according to the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University.
“The addition of 245,000 new jobs was the slowest since the COVID Recession began, reflecting a struggling labor market,” Michael Hicks said.
“And, the topline number of jobs was the best part of the report. The labor force shrunk by 400,000 jobs, signaling an unhealthy balance between job creation and labor market participation.”
The nation’s unemployment rate fell to 6.7 percent from 6.9 percent in October as many people stopped looking for work and were no longer counted as unemployed.
“The effects of COVID likely caused much of this reduction in the supply of labor as families struggled with healthcare issues and childcare through the worsening pandemic,” said Hicks, an economics professor at Ball State.
“Worse still, these data were collected in early November, when COVID cases were much fewer than they will be next week when the survey is conducted for the December Jobs report.”
Among the unemployed, time to return to work grew by an average of two weeks last month to 23.2 weeks, while permanent job losses again rose. This recession raised permanent job losses back to 2013 levels, indicating a lengthening recovery, he said.
Hicks also noted that placing this month’s jobs numbers together paints a difficult long-term path for the economy.
“At this pace, it will take another four years for employment to return to early 2020 levels and six years for permanent job losses to shrink back to January levels,” he said.
“In 22 days, on Dec. 26, more than 345,000 Hoosiers will lose unemployment benefits as the CARES Act expires. This will be the worst one-month shock to personal income in state history and will come at what may well be the peak of the Coronavirus outbreak,” Hicks said.
“If the CARES Act is not extended, we must anticipate deepening short run economic losses. If the CARES Act is not extended to state and local governments, we should expect the recession to continue to reduce economic activity through 2025.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.