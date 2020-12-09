INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana is “on fire” with coronavirus spread as the number of counties with the highest risk level of coronavirus spread more than doubled in the state health department’s weekly update.
The state's tracking map labels 36 of the state’s 92 counties in the most dangerous red category, up from 16 a week ago. That includes Lake, Newton, Jasper and Pulaski counties.
"When you talk about counties being red, the state of Indiana is on fire," Holcomb said Wednesday during his weekly update.
All other counties are in the next riskiest orange rating, including La Porte, Porter, Starke, St. Joseph and Marshall counties.
Statistics also show even greater spread by some measures, Holcomb said. In the week following Thanksgiving, Indiana was the only state with more than 1,000 new cases a day per million people, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
The website puts Indiana at an average of 1,025 new cases per day, more than any other state, from Nov. 30-Dec. 6.
The ISDH on Wednesday reported 5,853 new cases, bringing the total to 398,417. In La Porte County, 49 new cases were reported, raising the total to 5,782.
Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations have also spiked far past the state’s peaks during the initial surge of cases during the spring. The ISDH data showed that average daily COVID-19 deaths are now 60% higher than at the peak during April.
Health officials on Wednesday added 98 confirmed recent COVID-19 deaths to the statewide toll. Those push Indiana’s toll to 6,506, including both confirmed and presumed infections.
One more death was reported in La Porte County, raising the local death toll to 111.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has reached 67 per day after that average fell below 10 during July following an April peak of 42 a day.
Indiana’s hospitals are currently treating more than quadruple the number of COVID-19 patients than they were in September, with health officials worried about hospitals being overwhelmed.
There were 462 COVID patients being treated at hospitals in District 1, which includes La Porte and four other Northwest Indiana counties. Only 19.8% of ICU beds remain open in the district, with 38.3% being used for COVID patients.
In response, Holcomb announced Wednesday he was reimposing restrictions on hospitals from performing elective surgeries to free up hospital capacity.
“Our nurses and our doctors, understandably, are overwhelmed and beyond exhausted ... to go into one of the toughest environments that anyone in our state’s history has had to face on a day-in, day-out basis,” Holcomb said.
"I don't want us to linger in this neighborhood longer than we are."
Hospitals were being directed to postpone all non-urgent in-patient surgeries beginning Dec. 16 through Jan. 3.
The state had halted elective medical procedures in April to help preserve hospital equipment and protective gear.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the surgery restrictions will allow hospitals to shift health care workers to help care for patients with COVID-19.
Holcomb said he was extending the statewide mask order and toughening restrictions on crowd sizes that he reinstated last month. The new rules will prevent local health departments from allowing exemptions for social gatherings of more than 25 people in counties with red ratings and more than 50 people in orange-rated counties.
La Porte County was listed in orange with 568 cases reported last week and a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 13.09%, according to ISDH.
If that rate rises to 15% the county would be placed in the red category, but as of Wednesday, the rate was at 12.9% for all tests reported, and 20.2% for unique individuals tested, according to ISDH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.