MICHIGAN CITY — The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City is leading La Porte County efforts to gather salary and benefits data for a regional survey.
EDCMC, along with the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership and the La Porte County Office of Community and Economic Development are collaborating with the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership and additional economic development organizations on the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Wages and Benefits Survey.
