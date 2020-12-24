The Michigan City Rotary Club recently donated more than $5,000 to the Franciscan Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Fund to purchase 200 pulse oximeters to remotely monitor discharged patients. From left are Franciscan Health Michigan City vice president of Medical Affairs Anil Chawla, vice president of Mission Integration Sister Petra Nielsen, vice president of Clinical Support Services Jill Nygren, Rotary president Jim Welborne and hospital CEO Dean Mazzoni.
MICHIGAN CITY – A gift to the Franciscan Health Foundation from the Michigan City Rotary Club will help the hospital remotely monitor discharged patients, assisting their recovery.
The $5,070 donation to the Foundation’s COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Fund will cover the cost of 200 pulse oximeters, which will be part of COVID-19 kits sent home with patients who are discharged from the hospital, according to Franciscan Health spokesman Robert Blaszkiewicz.
