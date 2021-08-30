Franciscan Alliance Board Chair Sister Jane Marie Klein speaks with System marketing director for Women and Children Rebecca Grove, center, and Franciscan Health Michigan City Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Jones outside the soon-to-open Prenatal Assistance Clinic during the dedication and blessing of the Homer Street facility on Aug. 22.
MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health Michigan City will participate in a new Safety PIN (Protecting Indiana’s Newborns) grant provided by the Indiana Department of Health to help lower infant mortality in Northern Indiana.
Indiana’s Safety PIN grant operates on a four-year grant cycle. The first two years’ performance is evaluated by making sure that infant mortality has been reduced by 0.1 percent before the final two years of funds are released.
