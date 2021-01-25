INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials on Monday reported fewer new coronavirus cases and the lowest number of related hospitalizations since early November as the downward trend that began late last year continued.
Indiana’s rates of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and infection have reached their lowest levels in more than two months, and the governor is considering rolling back restrictions on crowd sizes.
The seven-day rolling average of about 50 COVID-19 deaths has declined by about 40 percent since its peak in early December. Indiana’s daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases has also dropped during that time by about half, and hospitalizations from the disease are down by nearly 40 percent from their peak after a steep surge that began in September.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s online dashboard shows that 2,045 Indiana residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday. That’s the lowest number since Nov. 6, when the state had just nine fewer patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said last week he might consider revisions to his executive order imposing crowd size limits based on each county’s risk level for coronavirus spread.
But that is tempered by the state not broadening vaccine eligibility beyond health care workers and those age 70 or older because of limited dose availability from the federal government.
State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said she thinks the vaccine might already be holding down new infections in nursing homes, although she couldn’t pinpoint a reason for the slower spread over the past month.
“Certainly, the stricter regulations that we have put on sizes of different gatherings certainly helped us,” Box said. “I think that being out of the holiday season and beyond that where we have lots of large gatherings and celebrations with families and individuals is also helping us.”
As of Monday morning, about 440,822, Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and more than 100,000 are fully vaccinated, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
ISDH reported Monday that 2,210 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 12 more have died. That brings the state total to 613,228 infected, and raises the toll to 9,352 confirmed and 376 probable deaths.
There were 43 new cases reported in La Porte County, raising the total to 9,145. The county’s death toll stands at 164, according to ISDH.
On Sunday, 2,565 new cases and 23 deaths were reported, including 40 cases and 1 death in the county. On Saturday, 3,188 cases and 50 deaths were reported, including 59 cases and 1 death in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.