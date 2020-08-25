MICHIGAN CITY — The indirect impacts of COVID 19 fanned the flames of energy insecurity as the Governor’s temporary moratorium extension recently came to an end, according to the NAACP.
In response, the organization is offering relief through a new program, Hand Up Not A Hand-Out, which offers up to $300 toward utility bills to eligible residents throughout Indiana, as long as the funds last, according to La’Tonya Troutman, spokeswoman for the NAACP-La Porte County Chapter.
According to NAACP’s Lights Out In the Cold Report, “African Americans are twice as likely to live in poverty as non-African Americans; and spend a significantly higher fraction of their household income on electricity and heating as non-African Americans, who spend more on energy used in the production and consumption of goods,” Troutman said.
This is before the exacerbated disproportionate impacts of COVID-19.
Indiana University conducted a “Survey of Household Energy Insecurity in the Time of COVID-19”, indicating low-income communities and communities of color are among those most at risk for experiencing elevated energy insecurities, she said,
The research, conducted by O’Neill School professors Sanya Carley and David Konisky, specifies how energy insecurities continue to heighten as a direct impact of COVID-19. Households where someone either lost a job or had hours reduced since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic were also disproportionately affected.
“Low-income communities and communities of color were already impaired by energy insecurities,” according to Indiana State Conference NAACP president Barbara Bolling-Williams.
The study notes 17 percent of poverty-stricken residents did not pay their energy bills in the previous month. Residents burdened by energy insecurities also had received a shutoff notice or had their service disconnected prior to COVID-19, she said.
“The starkest aspect of their report that needs to be given light is that the 2,000 people surveyed were at or below 200 percent of the poverty rate, and of those, 25 percent of African Americans bore the greatest burden to disconnect within the previous month’s bill, and then Hispanics at 21 percent,“ says Bolling-Williams said.
There are three tiers of energy insecurity, she explained.
The first tier is the inability to pay an energy bill
Receiving a utility disconnection notice is the second
The third and final tier is being disconnected from one’s utility provider
“Residents in low-income neighborhoods also experience extreme temperatures in energy inefficient homes running air conditioning units creating higher energy bills that take away from food budgets,” Bolling-Williams said.
“Housing, food, and energy insecurities merge together to create a trifecta of insecurities amplified as a result of the pandemic.”
Carley said energy insecurity goes deeper than just the inability to pay.
“It is clear that energy insecurity is not just an inability to pay one’s bill. Rather, energy insecurity for many is a chronic condition that is exacerbated by inefficient housing and high energy bills.
“Federal and state protections, therefore, must include both short-term and immediate assistance with bill payments and also long-term strategies to improve home efficiency, housing conditions, and other assistance.”
Programs that address the short-term immediate assistance with bill pay do exist, Troutman said. The Hand Up Not A Hand Out Program is an effective solution for residents experiencing greater energy insecurities attributable to COVID 19.
The initiative allows qualifying residents to receive up to $300 for utility bills from the NAACP. Applicants must receive a referral from a local NAACP Branch to qualify for the program, she said.
Qualifying guidelines include showing proof of lost income due to the pandemic. This proof may consist of:
ACH in the bank account from an employer
Paycheck or have employment such as a waitress with obvious income from tips
Show fewer work hours, childcare, etc.
Be a resident and not a business
Receive a referral from a local NAACP Branch and not be a relative of the officers,
African American or of African descent
The Indiana State Conference NAACP is also working on solutions to the trifecta of insecurities, Bolling-Williams said.
“The organization seeks to establish job opportunities, housing efficiency, and solar opportunities to eliminate the number of residents undergoing insecurities. The State Conference NAACP will promote policies, practices, and programs through strategic partnerships to combat these insecurities.”
Residents can contact their local NAACP to apply or contact Troutman at ms.ltroutman@live.com or 219-243-4724.
