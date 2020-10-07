Pershana Ramsey of Portage, a nursing student at the University of St. Francis in Crown Point, is the winner of the 2020 Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship, presented by the Franciscan Health Foundation.
PORTAGE — A scholarship in the name of a former Michigan City health care worker has been presented by the Franciscan Health Foundation to help a Northwest Indiana woman toward her goal of becoming an operating room nurse.
Pershana Ramsey of Portage, a nursing student at University of St. Francis in Crown Point, said the Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship “was a blessing when it came about because it solidified that this was what I was supposed to be doing.”
