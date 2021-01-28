INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors.
This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong, and the Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to give blood or platelets.
"Every day there are thousands of patients who rely on lifesaving blood donations, including Leslie Johnson of Minnesota. In 2005, a farming accident left her with broken bones and massive bleeding," according to Red Cross spokesman LaMar Holliday.
"In the first 24 hours after the accident, she received 10 units of blood and platelets. Additional transfusions and surgeries followed."
Johnson’s high school-age daughter, Emily, hosted a blood drive last semester.
“If blood had not been available when she needed it, she might not be here today. I might not have had my mom growing up. It’s my honor to be able to promote blood donation and help pay it forward to others in need,” Emily said.
As Leslie Johnson faces additional surgeries to address ongoing injuries from the accident, she may need more blood transfusions.
“It’s so important, especially as we navigate this pandemic, to make sure there is blood available,” Emily said. “Blood is such a meaningful gift to give.”
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give blood in February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
To make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed symptoms.
"Antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions," Holliday said.
Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks, Holliday said.
"A positive result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. Individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone donation."
Blood drive and donation centers follow safety and infection control precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – to help protect the health of all those in attendance.
