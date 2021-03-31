La PORTE — After several weeks in the safest blue category, La Porte County was downgraded this week on the state’s map of COVID-19 spread risk as cases have again started to rise.
The map, updated Wednesday, places the county in the second-safest yellow category, with 188 new cases per 100,000 residents and a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 6.49 percent and rising.
Across Northwest Indiana, Porter, St. Joseph, Starke, Jasper and Newton counties are also in the yellow category, while Marshall, Lake and Pulaski counties remain in the blue.
Statewide, there are 53 counties in blue, 37 in yellow, and two – Wells and Blackford in east central Indiana – in orange. No counties were in the highest-risk red level.
While cases in the county had been trending downward after a spike in early January, the last two weeks have show an upward trend, averaging more than 30 per day, according to La Porte County Health Department statistics.
On Wednesday, 26 new cases were reported in La Porte County, raising the totals to 10,260 infected and 202 dead, according to state health officials.
And while Gov. Eric Holcomb is lifting the state’s mask mandate on April 6, making it an advisory only – though still urging Hoosiers to wear masks, two of the state’s largest counties will keep the mandate in place.
Marion County will continue to enforce the mask rule until the county’s health emergency declaration is lifted, while St. Joseph County will keep the mandate in place through at least May 27. La Porte County officials have not said how they will handle the matter.
The map was updated on the same day as Indiana residents 16 and older became eligible to sign up for a free COVID-19 vaccine. The expansion makes more than 1.3 million additional individuals eligible for vaccine, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Within the first 30 minutes of registration opening for those 16 and older, 21,000 appointments were scheduled, with another 96,000 scheduled by noon.
With the expansion in age group, more than 5.4 million Hoosiers are now eligible to receive a vaccine, said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner
“I encourage everyone who is eligible to sign up for an appointment so that we can take the next step toward putting this pandemic behind us.
“The state’s focus will remain on providing equitable access to vaccine and providing current and accurate information so that Hoosiers can be informed about their options,” Box said.
Those scheduling appointments may experience waits during periods of high volume, according to ISDH. Appointments will extend over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries.
To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov and select a location. If you are experiencing difficulty in securing an appointment, REAL Services of La Porte County and La Porte County Public Libraries are aiding the public in securing appointments, according to the county Health Department.
The department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic only has Moderna vaccine, so you must be at least 18 to receive a shot at the La Porte County Fairgrounds community building. Call 219-326-6808, ext. 7101, to make an appointment.
Individuals 16 and 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and should search ourshot.in.gov for a site that lists PVAX, or call 211 for a site offering the Pfizer vaccine.
The local health department has also established a COVID-19 Vaccine Standby List and will notify those who sign up at laporteco.in.gov/vaccinate/. You must be able to be at the fairgrounds within 30 minutes.
The standby list is only if there are extra vaccine doses or leftover doses at the end of the day, and only for Indiana residents, according to the department.
Box said it’s “imperative” that every eligible adult get inoculated against the coronavirus. “We are in a race between the vaccine and the variants.”
Indiana has reports 137 cases of the U.K. B117 variant, two cases of the South African B1351 variant, one case of the Brazilian variant and 27 cases of the California variant. Proximity to Michigan is also a concern as it’s one of the states with the most B117 cases.
She also said Indiana has seen 221 breakthrough cases, which occur when someone tests positive for COVID-19 14 days or more after full vaccination. That number represents less than 0.04 percent of people fully immunized.
As of Wednesday, a total of 1,659,058 first doses of vaccine had been administered and 1,133,956 individuals – more than 16 percent of Indiana’s population, and 21 percent of those 16 and older – have been fully vaccinated.
Still, cases have been rising across the state, though virus-related deaths continue to fall.
The ISDH reported Wednesday that 1,127 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the total to 686,497. One more death was reported, raising the pandemic toll to 12,633 confirmed and 406 probable deaths.
The health department’s COVID-19 tracking listed a seven-day average of 938 new infections as of Tuesday, up from an average of about 750 two weeks ago. Hospitalizations were 657, while those were below 600 for several days in mid-March.
Both figures, however, are down more than 80 percent from December peaks. The state’s average daily COVID-19 deaths have dropped from more than 100 a day to fewer than 10 a day during that time.
“Cases are increasing in parts of the state, which again serves as a reminder that we cannot throw caution to the wind and behave as if the pandemic is over,” Box said.
