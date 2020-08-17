La PORTE — Supporting the environment and conserving energy consumption were significant considerations in the design of the new La Porte Hospital.
As a result of a “deliberate and focused design process,” the new hospital at 1331 State St. in La Porte will be Green Globes certified, according to Kelly Credit, regional director of Network Marketing & Communications.
Green Globes is a building rating and certification tool used to rate the efficiency of buildings across the United States and Canada.
Energy efficiency and a green infrastructure were applied to the civil engineering elements of the structure and to the mechanical, plumbing and electrical infrastructures, according to Credit.
A green infrastructure approach to storm water management was also key in designing the new hospital, she said in a statement.
“The facility has gone above and beyond the minimum requirements to detain additional runoff to pre-construction levels. The design called for installation of an innovative system to collect, infiltrate and filter the rainwater runoff into the subsoil, ultimately recharging the aquifer below.”
The system includes a combination of permeable pavers that reduce storm water runoff leaving the site, and underground chambers to collect and store the runoff as it percolates into the ground.
“Much of the mechanical equipment installed was commissioned to verify optimum performance and efficiency,” Credit said.
“Premium efficiency were specified for all of the mechanical equipment.”
Variable frequency drives were specified for HVAC systems which also allow energy savings, she said. The chillers, large systems critical to the operation of the HVAC system, include variable frequency drives to allow energy savings and use of low emission refrigerants.
Each patient room has its own individual comfort controls in compliance with LEED standards for the controllability of systems related to thermal comfort, Credit said.
LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is another widely used green building rating system. The new hospital has also followed LEED guidelines for air filtration, which enhances indoor air quality.
“At the new La Porte Hospital, water consumption will be reduced, compared to the current hospital, thanks to the use of low flow plumbing fixtures, which reduce water consumption in areas like toilets, showers and sinks,” Credit said.
Water consumption in the new hospital will be about 15 percent less than in the current hospital.
Lighting is another area where the hospital adopted LEED standards. For example, each patient room, clinical area, and staff area will control its own lighting, Credit said. All lighting in the common areas was designed to have multiple levels of light control to conserve energy.
“LED light fixtures, along with a combination of wall mounted occupancy sensors, ceiling mounted occupancy sensors, low-voltage override switches, dimmer switches, and day light sensors have been implemented for energy efficiency,” she said.
“Hospitals are complex structures that operate 24/7 to provide medical care, much of which requires abundant energy resources,” according to Credit.
“The new La Porte Hospital was designed to provide the highest quality care using all necessary modalities while also being conscious of the impact its infrastructure has on the environment.”
