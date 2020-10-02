NEW CARLISLE — Believing that the “educational needs of students at full attendance outweigh the current local COVID risk,” New Prairie schools will return to full attendance.
At Monday’s meeting of the New Prairie United School Corporation School Board, members voted unanimously to return students to 100 percent attendance, according to Supt. Paul White.
Elementary students will resume full-time in-person classes on Monday, Oct. 12, and New Prairie High School students on Monday, Oct. 19.
“At this time it has been decided the educational needs of students at full attendance outweigh the current local COVID risk,” White said in a letter to the school community.
And because 100 percent attendance makes it impossible to provide 6 feet of social distancing in classrooms, the mask mandate will continue and “will be more important than ever to help mitigate the risk of COVID spreading,” White said.
He added the School Board reserves the right to change its decision and adjust attendance as COVID data changes.
“NPUSC is working to balance health/safety with educational needs and will closely monitor the local and regional COVID situation on a daily and weekly basis,” the superintendent said.
“NPUSC will only proceed with the 100 percent Attendance Plan if it is deemed to be safe and reasonable to do so in collaboration with the La Porte County Health Department.”
To that end, he wrote, the board will continue to monitor the following metrics:
Positive COVID Cases in the schools: “It has been over three weeks since any NPUSC students or staff have tested positive,” White said.
The Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard and Map-Country Metrics: The Indiana State Department of Health has a color-coded system, with blue/yellow distinctions justifying full attendance. Orange/Red distinctions justify hybrids or e-learning. Both LaPorte/St. Joseph Co have had blue or yellow distinctions since the metric was created.
Seven day average positive case rate for La Porte/St. Joseph counties: The 7-day average has been below 5 percent recently, and will be monitored leading up to Oct. 12, he said.
NPUSC will continue to monitor positive COVID cases within the school community among students and staff, White said.
“While it is difficult to determine the exact number of positive COVID cases it will take to cause a change in our attendance format,” the following guidelines from ISDH will be used, he said.
One positive case will trigger a contact tracing process in collaboration with the health department. NPUSC will continue instruction for that classroom if it is believed to be safe to do so. It is also possible the classroom will be put on e-learning for a 14 day quarantine period.
If two or more positive cases exist in a classroom, that classroom will automatically be put on e-learning, and a decision will be made about the entire school based on information gathered in the contact tracing process.
If NPUSC has multiple positive cases in two buildings, it is likely it will at least consider the partial attendance-50 percent option or e-Learning for those buildings or the district. If three or more school buildings have multiple positive cases, the district is likely to declare e-Learning district wide.
White asked that families “be transparent” and share with school administration or health services anytime students are tested for COVID-19 or found to be in close contact with COVID positive individuals outside of school.
