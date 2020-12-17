Wraths photo 1

The annual Wreaths Across America program will come to all three Michigan City cemeteries Saturday. Remembering Our Veterans will host a short program at 10 a.m. at the World War II Circle in Greenwood Cemetery at 153 Tilden Ave., where ceremonial wreaths honoring each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces will be laid. Former state senator Jim Arnold will be present to deliver remarks, and from there, volunteers will disperse to place wreaths at veterans’ graves throughout Greenwood, St. Stanislaus and Swan Lake cemeteries. The public is invited to attend in remembrance of “those who sacrificed all to keep us safe,” a Remembering Our Veterans statement said.

