INDIANAPOLIS — The governor announced Wednesday that some coronavirus restrictions are being reinstated after several weeks of sharp increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
The new steps being imposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb will limit crowd sizes in counties at the higher-risk levels of coronavirus spread – including La Porte County – as of Wednesday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Stage 5, the reopening stage Indiana has been in since Sept. 26, is no longer in effect, the governor said.
A new executive order starting this weekend will limit crowd sizes to 20 people in the highest-risk red counties and 50 people in the next-riskiest orange level, including La Porte County. Indoor activities for more than 50 people must get approval from the local health department.
The new order will also limit capacity at K-12 sports and extracurricular events to 25 percent capacity in orange counties; and to personnel, participants and parents or guardians in red counties.
While religious services will be exempt from the new crowd limits, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box encouraged more people to participate in virtual services because of infections linked to in-person services.
“There is a spike every week on Sunday related to church events,” Box said. “... When we’re singing and we’re praising that causes even more dispersion of this virus.”
Holcomb also said he was extending the statewide mask mandate for another month, and will make $20 million available to counties to enforce mask mandates, social distancing guidelines and other orders.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission will continue to check businesses for occupancy, he said.
The governor decided in late September to lift nearly all business and crowd size restrictions. Since then, hospitals have seen a 200 percent increase in COVID-19 patients, and the seven-day rolling average of deaths has jumped from 10 a day to 38, just short of the peak in late April.
On Wednesday, the governor blamed residents for not abiding by precautions such as mask wearing and distancing.
“Unfortunately, too many of us, and around the country, have let our guards down, and either assumed we won’t get it or if we do, so be it, we’ll get through it,” he said.
Almost every county now faces higher-risk levels of coronavirus spread. The ISDH listed 87 of 92 in the highest two of its four risk levels on its weekly tracking map, compared to 53 at those levels last week.
La Porte County remained in the orange, but moved from a score of 2.0 to 2.5 in the rating, with an average of 465 cases per 100,000 residents and a 7-day positivity rate of 11.1 percent for all tests reported last week. A score of 3.0 would move the county into the red category.
Virtually all of northern Indiana is now orange, with Newton and LaGrange counties in red. The agency assigned the most dangerous red rating to nine counties, all in rural areas. No county received the lowest-level blue rating.
The ISDH on Wednesday reported 5,156 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 224,374. It also added 31 more deaths to the pandemic toll, raising it to 4,762 fatalities, including confirmed and presumed infections since March.
In La Porte County, 133 new cases and 6 more deaths were reported since Monday, bringing the totals to 3,333 confirmed cases and 81 deaths. The county’s 7-day positivity rate rose to 11.9 percent for all tests reported, and 18.1 percent for unique individuals tested.
Indiana hospitals were treating 2,544 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday – a 200 percent increase since Holcomb announced on Sept. 23 his decision to leave coronavirus-related restrictions to local officials. In that time, Indiana’s seven-day rolling average COVID-19 deaths has jumped from 10 a day to 38, just short of the peak in late April.
“We must do all we can to protect our hospital capacity so they can protect patients and care for them – not only for those who have the COVID but for the cancer patient and the heart patient and other Hoosier patients who need care,” Holcomb said.
Many hospitals across the state are at or near capacity with additional COVID-19 patients and some have had to take steps such as diverting ambulances and delaying medical procedures, Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor said.
“The strain is making it so there are fewer and fewer places that now can handle the increased workload when one hospital becomes overrun,” he said.
The public needs to take the virus spread more seriously while waiting for approval and distribution of vaccines, Tabor said.
“The only way to relieve the stress on the system now is to change that trajectory that we are on,” Tabor said. “It is going to take us a couple of months to get over this hump.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.