La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies and other authorities conducted compliance checks Thursday on all 104 of the classified and registered Sexually Violent Predators and Offenders Against Children in the county, specifically targeting them with Halloween approaching.
During the Operation Scare and Beware checks, two offenders were found to be non-compliant, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigations have been launched and arrest warrants will be sought for various offenses related to the Sex and Violent Offender Registry.
Photo provided / La Porte County Sheriff’s Office
La PORTE — In preparation for Halloween, police conducted a county-wide check to make sure those classified as sexual predators or offenders against children are complying with terms of their release.
The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office and other police departments took part in Operation Scare and Beware, a compliance check of all Sexually Violent Predators and Offenders Against Children in the county.
