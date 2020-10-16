La PORTE — In preparation for Halloween, police conducted a county-wide check to make sure those classified as sexual predators or offenders against children are complying with terms of their release.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office and other police departments took part in Operation Scare and Beware, a compliance check of all Sexually Violent Predators and Offenders Against Children in the county.

