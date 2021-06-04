Cadets compete in the Regional Military Drill Competition at Purdue University. The cadets are hopeful of a normal drill season next year and to return to the National Marine Championship in Washington, D.C. Two cadets will be attending the National Drill Camp in Kerrville, Texas, this summer.
Four cadets will be attending the MCJROTC Senior Leadership Camp in Boswell, Pennsylvania, this summer. Among other activities, they will learn how to lead team building events like this one done at the MCHS camp in Delafield, Wisconsin.
Cadets compete in the Regional Military Drill Competition at Purdue University. The cadets are hopeful of a normal drill season next year and to return to the National Marine Championship in Washington, D.C. Two cadets will be attending the National Drill Camp in Kerrville, Texas, this summer.
Photos provided / MCHS
Four cadets will be attending the MCJROTC Senior Leadership Camp in Boswell, Pennsylvania, this summer. Among other activities, they will learn how to lead team building events like this one done at the MCHS camp in Delafield, Wisconsin.
The MCHS Color Guard presents the Colors at a MCHS basketball game. The Color Guard will be marching in the Michigan City Patriotic parade on June 19.
MICHIGAN CITY — With summer on the horizon, the cadets of the Michigan City High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC have been conducting community service in the Michigan City area to help prepare for the challenges of the upcoming months.
According to Marine Instructor Master Sgt. Jeff Benak, cadets helped beautify grounds around some of the churches in downtown Michigan City. They also help prepare Greenwood Cemetery for Memorial Day by placing flags on the graves of veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.