MICHIGAN CITY — With summer on the horizon, the cadets of the Michigan City High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC have been conducting community service in the Michigan City area to help prepare for the challenges of the upcoming months.

According to Marine Instructor Master Sgt. Jeff Benak, cadets helped beautify grounds around some of the churches in downtown Michigan City. They also help prepare Greenwood Cemetery for Memorial Day by placing flags on the graves of veterans.

