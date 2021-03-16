The Lincoln Memorial Trail starts in Bluhm County Park on CR-1100W in Westville, runs east to the abandoned Monon Railroad corridor, then north along the corridor to CR-300S. A $2.1 million extension will allow the trail to continue north and terminate just west of Purdue University Northwest.
La PORTE — Plans are in the works to extend a multi-use trail that starts in one of the La Porte County Park properties in Westville.
The La Porte County Board of Commissioners granted County Planner Mitch Bishop permission to approach the La Porte County Council for matching funds for a contract for right-of-way/acquisition services for the Lincoln Memorial Trail Extension Project at its March meeting.
