La PORTE — La Porte City Hall will reopen its doors to the public in two weeks after being closed for just over a year.
Beginning June 1, following discussions with City Council members and city department heads, residents will be permitted to enter as long as they wear a mask.
“For all of us here at City Hall, our favorite parts of our jobs are getting to help the residents of our city,” Mayor Tom Dermody said. “Though we continued to serve the people of La Porte without interruption during the pandemic, we are eager to take a step closer to normalcy and get to have some face time with our citizens.”
The building closed to the public in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic began to ramp up.
Dermody said it has remained closed for the last several months to protect residents and employees. However, now that the vaccine is more widely available, he said he feels comfortable allowing the public to enter.
City commission and board meetings have been open to the public since February.
Beginning June 1, all attendance restrictions for those meetings will be lifted, however, masks will continue to be required for members of the public, and temperatures will be taken upon entry.
For those who do not yet feel comfortable doing business inside City Hall, Dermody said virtual options are still available.
“Our team was creative during the pandemic and thought up great new ways to continue serving residents virtually,” he said. “These options, like the drive-through and our livestreamed meetings, are still there for residents who would prefer to take that route.”
Dermody said the new rules are in effect through July 1 and will be evaluated on a month-to-month basis.
He said the only exception is TransPorte, which is obligated to comply with FTA guidelines. As of now, all drivers and passengers will be required to wear a mask on public transportation through September.
For more information, contact the Mayor’s Office at 219-362-0151.
