INDIANAPOLIS — With a green light from federal health officials, several states, including Indiana, resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday. Among the venues where it was being deployed: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Among the other states ordering or recommending a resumption were Michigan, New York, Virginia and Missouri.
Those moves came swiftly after U.S. health officials said Friday evening that they were lifting an 11-day pause on vaccinations using the J&J vaccine. During the pause, scientific advisers decided the vaccine’s benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.
The Indiana Department of Health announced resumption of a free COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic Saturday at the speedway, offering the J&J vaccine to anyone 18 or older. The clinic will be operating at least through April 30.
“I can’t think of a better way to welcome the month of May in Indiana than getting your vaccine this week,” said Dr. Chris Weaver, chief clinical officer for Indiana University Health, which is partnering with the state in running the speedway clinic.
In Michigan, where local health departments have a key role in vaccination decision-making, the state’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, recommended resuming use of the J&J vaccine.
The federal government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.
But ultimately, federal health officials decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic – and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.
Starting Wednesday, the J&J vaccine will be available at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is also offering the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St.
Two FEMA mobile units are also being offered this week, including one in Michigan City and one at the Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department at 6600 Broadway.
The MC clinic is at Pentecostal Temple Church of God and Christ at 2622 Wabash St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They allow walk-ins for first doses; individuals seeking second doses were scheduled by appointment
The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday reported that 4,029,224 doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, including 2,289,242 first doses and 1,739,982 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
That means nearly one-third of Indiana residents ages 16 and older have now been fully vaccinated, state health officials said.
The health department reported that 32 percent of Indiana’s roughly 5.3 million residents ages 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.
People fully vaccinated have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single dose J&J vaccine. All state residents age 16 and older are now eligible.
The department also said that as of Monday, any vaccination clinic that has openings has been asked to accept walk-in clients without appointments. To find vaccination sites, visit ourshot.in.gov.
Also on Monday, the ISDH reported 702 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 715,468. Another 5 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 12,870 confirmed and 410 probable deaths.
There were 29 new cases and one death reported in La Porte County, raising the local totals to 11,380 infected and 205 dead, according to ISDH.
On Sunday, 714,786 cases and 4 deaths were reported, including 26 cases in the county. On Saturday, 1,127 cases and 13 deaths were reported, including 33 cases in the county.
Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to see slow increases after reaching recent lows below 600 for several days in mid-March.
As of Sunday, 893 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s down slightly from the 909 reported on April 11, but represents an increase over roughly the past two weeks.
