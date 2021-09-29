INDIANAPOLIS — Ongoing resistance to COVID-19 vaccinations has Indiana’s top health official worried that trend could reduce the rate of immunizations for the flu and other diseases.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that Indiana’s hospital system remained stressed even though the recent steep surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations has declined slightly over the past couple weeks.
While Box believes the surge of the delta variant in Indiana appears to be waning, she said 95% of COVID hospitalizations consist of unvaccinated patients.
“Out of 315 that were in the ICU as of Sept. 5, only 9 were fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Box said, adding that out of the 246 Hoosiers who died during the week of Sept. 19, just 28 were fully immunized.
"We need people that have not been vaccinated at all to go and get that initial dose because that is how we are going to change, in the long run, what this looks like in the winter and next spring," Box said.
She spoke at a drive-through clinic near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where the Indiana State Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, and COVID-19 testing.
Indiana has the country’s 14th lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate with about 48% of residents fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Box said Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths could rise again as they did during a major surge last winter and she urged more people to get the vaccine shots.
“I do have some concerns about this bleed off with COVID vaccines and the political nature that has surrounded that will then bleed off into other childhood vaccines and influenza vaccines that people tend to get on a yearly basis,” Box said.
The state's COVID-19 spread threat risk map, updated Wednesday, shows virtually the entire state, including La Porte County, in the second-riskiest orange category.
Of the state's 92 counties, only four, including Lake County, are in the second-lowest yellow category, while 13 are in the red category. Counties in red include Starke, Pulaski, Fulton, Newton and LaGrange in northern Indiana.
In La Porte County, there were 235 new cases last week per 100,000 residents, and an all-test positivity rate of 9.82% and falling.
On Wednesday, the ISDH reported 37 new cases and one death, for a total of 242, in the county. The all-test positivity rate was at 9.6% and the rate for unique individuals tested was at 18.6%.
Box had a special warning for pregnant women, urging them to get the vaccine to help avoid risks the virus can bring.
“I’m especially concerned about our pregnant individuals across the state,” she said, adding the risk for being put on a ventilator is nearly three times as high and being put in the ICU twice as high for pregnant COVID patients.
COVID-19 also increases the chance of stillbirths, she said.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe to get if you are pregnant. Please do not put yourself or your baby at unnecessary risk,” Box said.
Health leaders also recommend starting a conversation with your pediatrician about vaccinating young children, since a vaccine for that age group is likely to be approved in the next several weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.