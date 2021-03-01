Door Village Lions members dropped off school supplies at three elementaries recently. From left, at Kingsbury Elementary, are Lion Sue Kaiser, Lion Cindy Fischer, principal Elizabeth Antos and Lion Dennis Fischer.
Photo provided / Door VIllage Lions
Dropping off supplies at Riley Elementary were, from left, Lion Cindy Fischer, Lion Dennis Fischer, Lion George Morley, and principal Kirsten Doty.
DOOR VILLAGE – The Door Village Lions recently made the rounds to Riley, Kingsbury and Kingsford Heights elementary schools to drop off much-needed supplies.
As they have annually for the past several years, the Lions brought several boxes of strategically selected school supplies that fit in the needs of the teachers throughout the three schools, according to George Morley of the Door Village Lions.
