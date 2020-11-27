33 more deaths in Indiana, 1 in LP County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health on Friday reported 5,700 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 324,537. Another 33 deaths were reported, raising the toll to 5,328 confirmed and 266 probable deaths. In La Porte County, 65 new cases and one death were reported, raising the case total to 4,811 and death toll to 96.
Stolen vehicle abandoned after crash
GALENA TWP. — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after a stolen vehicle was abandoned after being involved in a crash early Thursday in Galena Township. About 1:32 a.m., deputies responded to the 4000 East block of CR-1000N for a crash. The vehicle was found abandoned and determined to have recently been reported stolen out of Elkhart County.
Video surveillance from a nearby residence shows a subject attempting to gain the attention of the homeowner, but a search for the subject by deputies was unsuccessful. Anyone with information should contact Deputy Kasz Billings at kbillings@lcso.in.gov.
LB Park Board meetings changed
LONG BEACH — Due to the holidays, the Long Beach Park Board will hold its November meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. and the December meeting is canceled. The meeting will be held via Zoom and information for public attendance and viewing is on the town’s website at longbeachin.org.
NICTD Board of Trustees to meet virtually
CHESTERTON — The Board of Trustees of NICTD will meet virtually on Monday at 10:30 a.m. The public can listen by dialing 312-626-6799 and using ID 960 2351 3016, and password 284239. Prior to the meeting, the board will meet in executive session at 9:30 a.m. to discuss litigation strategy, collective bargaining, and the purchase or lease of real property.
MC Redevelopment Commission to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Redevelopment Commission will conduct a special meeting virtually via Zoom at 5 p.m. Monday. The meeting will stream live on the My Michigan City page on Facebook. The agenda includes a resolution on purchasing property on station block, approval of purchase agreements, and a proposal for removal of underground storage tanks. To join, use Meeting ID 821 2747 4562 and passcode 149582. Prior to the regular meeting, the commission will meet in closed session at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the purchase or lease of real property.
County Redevelopment Commission meets
La PORTE — The La Porte County Redevelopment Commission will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Monday to review claims and hear a report from the 39N TIF Committee. To join the meeting, use ID 963 5814 7284 and password 982052.
MC Housing Authority Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes adoption of a public comment policy.
MC Common Council to meet via Zoom
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Common Council will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
LP County Park Board meeting canceled
La PORTE — The meeting of the La Porte County Park Board scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.
NC Town Council hosts public hearing
NEW CARLISLE — The New Carlisle Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. (EST) Tuesday at the Town Hall, 124 E. Michigan St., for a public hearing on additional appropriations. The regular meeting will follow at 6:35 p.m. The agenda includes the 2021 salary ordinance, and approval of negotiable improvement notes for the Olive Township-New Carlisle Fire Protection Territory.
Ivy Tech hosts Virtual Enrollment Week
VALPARAISO — Ivy Tech Community College will host a Virtual Express Enrollment Week from Tuesday to Friday, Dec. 1-4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. During the event, prospective students will complete enrollment steps virtually and sign up for classes that start Jan. 19. Interested participants must RSVP. During the appointment, participants will receive assistance with assessment, meeting with an advisor, and registering for classes. For more information or to RSVP, visit ivytech.edu/eeday.
