County back in blue on COVID-19 map
INDIANAPOLIS — La Porte County, along with virtually all of Indiana, is back in the safest blue category on the Indiana State Department of Health’s updated COVID-19 spread threat risk map. The county averaged 27 new cases per 100,000 residents last week, and a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.76 percent and falling. Statewide, all but 7 of the state’s 92 counties were in blue, with the others in the second-safest yellow category. Those included Newton, Fulton, White, Clinton, Boone, Montgomery and Owen counties.
On Wednesday, the ISDH reported 7 new cases in the county, raising the totals to 12,408 infects and 221 dead. Statewide, 216 new cases were reported, raising the total to 750,170. There were 12 deaths reported, raising the pandemic toll to 13,343 confirmed and 420 probable deaths.
Bohacek gets committee assignments
INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, will serve as a member of several study committees in preparation for the 2022 legislative session. Bohacek’s assignments include interim study committees on Corrections and Criminal Code; Courts and the Judiciary; Public Health, and Behavioral Health and Human Services.
He will also serve on the Lake Michigan Marina and Shoreline Development Commission; and Services for Individuals with Intellectual and Other Developmental Disabilities Task Force. “Study committees allow lawmakers to take a detailed look at issues without the time constraints of session,” Bohacek said. Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council.
LB Council meets in closed session
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Town Council will meet in Executive Session at 9 a.m. Friday via Zoom to discuss a confidential personnel issue. The meeting will be closed to the public.
Polish Falcons host Fish Fry
La PORTE — Polish Falcons Nest 564 will host a fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at the Nest at 216 E. Lincoln Way in La Porte, also featuring meat loaf, and cheeseburger soup. Carryout will be available after 4:15 p.m.; and the dining room will be open by reservation, with limited walk-ins. To make a reservation, call 219-326-9757 after 2 p.m.
Knights of Columbus host Port-A-Pit dinner
La PORTE — The Knights of Columbus Council 14240 will host a Port-A-Pit Chicken sale on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Enterprise Rental at 1101 Lincoln Way in La Porte. The menu will include half chickens, baby back ribs, grilled bone-in pork chops and Pit-tatoes.
PNW Juneteenth Celebration in Hammond
HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest will celebrate Juneteenth from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Student Union & Library concourse and plaza, 2233 173rd St., Hammond. The event is free and open to the public. It is an opportunity to learn more about this pivotal point in American history, and will feature live music, food, games, prizes, crafts and special character appearances. For more information, visit pnw.edu/ celebrating-juneteenth.
