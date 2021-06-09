County remains in yellow for COVID risk
La PORTE — Out of 92 counties in Indiana, all but 27 are now listed in the safest blue category for COVID-19 spread risk threat, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Those 27, all in the second-safest yellow category, include La Porte County, according to the map, which was updated Wednesday. The county had 53 new cases per 100,000 residents last week, and an all-test positivity rate of 6.21 percent. There were 7 new cases reported Wednesday.
Across Northwest Indiana, Pulaski, Jasper and Newton counties were also in the yellow category, while St. Joseph, Porter, Lake, Starke and Marshall counties were blue. Statewide, there were 308 new cases and 12 deaths reported Wednesday.
MC Sustainability Commission to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Commission on Sustainability will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, in the EOC Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes reports on “Caught You Being Green”; Biking, Hiking, and Walking Culture; Carbon Neutral Indiana; Solar United Neighbors; Soul Power Project; and Solar Power Options.
LB Building Commission closed session
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Building Commission will meet in executive session at noon Friday in the Town Hall. The closed meeting is to discuss legal issues.
MC Aviation Commissioners to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Board of Aviation Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10, via Zoom and streaming live on the My Michigan City page on Facebook. The agenda includes financial reports, the airport manager’s report, and an update on the runway extension. To access the meeting use ID 82333671237 and passcode 434195.
Knights of Columbus host fish fry
La PORTE — The Knights of Columbus will host a Fish Fry on Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. (while supplies last) at 412 Lincoln Way in La Porte. Pollock, perch, shrimp and chicken strip dinners include potato, slaw and roll. Children’s menu includes chicken strips, hot dog or pollock dinner. Carry-outs are available by calling 219-362-2755. Dine-in seating is also available.
Polish Falcons host Fish Fry
La PORTE — Polish Falcons Nest 564 will host a fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at the Nest at 216 E. Lincoln Way in La Porte, also featuring beef and noodles, and chicken rice soup. Carryout will be available after 4:15 p.m.; and the dining room will be open by reservation, with limited walk-ins. To make a reservation, call 219-326-9757 after 2 p.m.
Friday Night Fish Fry at Moose Lodge
La PORTE — The La Porte Moose Lodge at 925 Boyd Blvd. will host a Fish Fry from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday. Dinners are for carry-out or dine-in, though seating is restricted. On the menu is a lake perch dinner for $10.50, or pollack dinners for $9 (5-piece) or $7.50 (3-piece). For a to-go order, call 219-362-2446.
LP Yacht Club hosting Seafood Boil
La PORTE — The La Porte Yacht Club will host a Rajin’ Cajun Seafood Boil, with dinner from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, followed by music by WYSIWYG, at 812 Pine Lake Ave. The meal includes beef shish kabobs, or all-you-can eat crawfish, shrimp and sausage. Tickets are $40 at the door, or $10 for music only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.