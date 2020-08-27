INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health is updating its color-coded county positivity map to evaluate each county based on three metrics, data it wants schools district to use in determining whether to allow students to attend in person.
The tracker will score counties as blue, yellow, orange or red to more easily allow local officials to determine the best course of action. The map will go live on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard next week and be updated weekly.
Scoring does not trigger a state requirement of any action, but provides local information and recommendations based on:
Number of new cases in the past week per 100,000 residents
Percent positivity as determined by the number of positive tests divided by the total number of tests administered
The change in percent positivity from the previous week
The new system is designed to help local and school officials understand and respond to the level of community spread in their county.
Each metric will be assigned a score of 0 to 3, and the average of those will be the state’s total score for the week. Scores are associated with colors, and each color comes with recommendations, such as considering virtual or hybrid learning for schools.
The new system will assign scores to counties based on the metrics. The score will coordinate with the color-coded rating system for the county’s level of community spread and risk.
They are:
Blue: minimal community spread, indicating schools can operate all grades in person, but limit activities where social distancing is not feasible
Yellow: moderate community spread, indicating schools can operate all grades in person but increase vigilance in distancing, hand hygiene and masks
Orange: moderate to high community spread, indicating grade schools can operate in person but a strong recommendation for hybrid learning for middle and high school students
Red: high community spread, indicating grade schools can operate in person or consider hybrid learning and consider virtual learning for middle and high school students
Gov. Eric Holcomb called it a “real-time snapshot” of coronavirus by county that can help inform schools and local officials.
As the state saw a surge of new COVID-19 cases in mid-July, many school districts began amending reopening plans to delay the start of the school year or began with online learning rather than in-person instruction.
The new system recommends schools in all but the hardest hit counties remain open for at least some level of in-person instruction.
State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box has been hesitant to set infection rate thresholds for school behavior, but many districts and county health departments have done so on their own, creating a patchwork system where different school districts in a single county operate differently.
Box said Wednesday the color-coded recommendations based on infection rate thresholds was due to the “multitude of individuals” that have asked for such guidance.
