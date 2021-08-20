La PORTE — New COVID-19 cases continue to trend upward in La Porte County, and local health officials continue to ask the public to get vaccinated.
La Porte County Health Department administrator Amanda Lahners told the La Porte County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday that the county is still in the yellow category on the state map of COVID-19 spread threat risk, but added that the numbers are rising statewide.
"Everything when I come to you is COVID-related. Unfortunately, it's still COVID-related," Lahners told the commissioners.
She said the county is seeing an increase in positive cases.
"The last time we were in the 20s – double digits – was May. June and July were mostly single digits of positive cases. All of August we've been double digits in the 20s and even this last Friday we had 43 positive cases in the county. That's alarming," Lahners said. There were 32 new cases reported Friday.
She urged those who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated and advised wearing masks in indoor public places. The vaccination rate in the county is at 51%.
"I would respectfully ask everybody, still, if you haven't been vaccinated to get vaccinated. If you are going out in public, indoor public spaces, try to wear a mask. Still social distance and, of course, wash your hands. All of those items are extremely important to do," Lahners said.
More guidance, she said, was released from the Indiana State Department of Health regarding a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals. A third dose was approved for those who had taken the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
"People who've had organ or a stem cell transplant or they're active cancer patients, treated or untreated HIV infected, on high doses of steroids or any other number of immuno diseases or recommendations from the doctor can now receive another third full dose of Moderna or Pfizer if it's been more than 28 days since they've had the second dose," she said.
Lahners said a doctor's order is not needed to get vaccinated – immunocompromised individuals can go to all the regular vaccine sites to receive the third dose.
"You just have to verbally attest at the site that you are immunocompromised and have consulted with your doctor in order to receive that third dose," she said.
Booster doses, said Lahners, will be coming at the end of September. "Anywhere you can get the regular vaccine you can get a booster dose."
Booster doses are available for Moderna and Pfizer, but Lahners said there are no recommendations yet for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The commissioners approved Lahners' request to approach the La Porte County Council and seek either COVID-19 or ARP funds for a vehicle the Health Department can use as a mobile vaccination site.
"(It's) so we can get out into the community, into the county, and be able to give not just COVID vaccines ... but also other immunizations," Lahners said.
Citing confusion on information regarding testing and vaccine sites, Lahners also directed the public to the county's COVID-19 website, ourshotlpc.com.
"This is everything La Porte County. Midway down there's the tab for COVID-19 testing locations. These are all the sites in La Porte County where you are able to get a COVID-19 test," Lahners said.
Commissioner Sheila Matias noted that the Health Department's Michigan City Branch Office at 302 W. 8th St. in Michigan City is where the county is offering COVID-19 testing.
"If there's anyone that needs COVID testing, it is walk-in. You can just head on over there," Matias said.
The Health Department's COVID-19 vaccine clinic is in the lobby of the old La Porte Hospital at 1007 Lincoln Way in La Porte. Clinic hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon. No appointment is necessary.
The county's COVID-19 clinic will remain at the old hospital until the beginning of September.
"Right now, we're scheduled for the first of September to be the last day that we're out at the hospital. That is possible to change depending on what happens as we move forward with the Delta variant," explained Commissioner Joe Haney. "Otherwise, we'll be doing vaccines at our clinic here upstairs."
Earlier in the week, La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody urged residents to get vaccinated.
"From a city perspective, anybody that needs to be vaccinated, we would love to help provide you options of where to go for being vaccinated.
"Unless there's health, medical reasons or religious reasons, I'm not sure how we get more people vaccinated. To me it's not a political issue. Think about your family, your friends, those that are elderly, the younger kids," the mayor said at Tuesday's La Porte Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.
On Thursday, Dermody, along with La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd, went on Facebook Live to again ask the community to get vaccinated.
Boyd, who is fully vaccinated, talked about his recent bout with COVID-19.
"I hadn't contracted COVID up until two weeks ago. I attended a conference with Indiana Sheriff's in Plainfield, came back, wasn't feeling well, tested and I tested, unfortunately, positive for COVID.
"It was rough the first couple of days, but I firmly believe, and medical experts also believe, the immunizations I had prevented me from getting much more significant symptoms," Boyd said.
Boyd said he experienced exhaustion and excruciating pain in his joints. He said he did not have to be hospitalized or see a medical professional.
"I truly believe my symptoms weren't quite as bad as others because I had been fully immunized," Boyd said.
"John's one of the strongest people, good people, that I have had as a friend for a long time. This is a firsthand example of someone that we all respect and look up to that was vaccinated and thank goodness he was," Dermody said.
