MICHIGAN CITY — Teenagers interested in expanding their artistic and creative skill set have the opportunity to join a group dedicated to developing both their talents and portfolios.
On Wednesday, July 28, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts is holding an open house for their Teen Arts Council. There, from 4-7 p.m., teens can experiment with acrylic pour art and button making with current TAC members. Snacks will also be available, and visitors can talk with other teens about TAC while artmaking.
