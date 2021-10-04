Some people signed their own names, while others wrote the names of loved ones lost to or impacted by breast cancer. Others wrote inspirational messages of encouragement. Some signed the compressor and others a pink panel that will be displayed at Sullair.
Beth Carona, executive director of Susan G. Komen Chicago, thanked Sullair for its generosity. The pink air compressor, valued at $25,000, will be auctioned by the ARA Foundation on Oct. 14; and Sullair will match 25% of its auction price, up to $7,500, in donations to the regional Komen branch.
Sullair employees were encouraged to wear pink to work on Monday, and to sign a pink air compressor the company is donating in order to raise money for breast cancer research.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Those who chose to stop by were treated to pink swag bearing either Sullair's name or that of Susan G. Komen, the organization to which the funds will be donated.
