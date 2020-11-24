103 more COVID deaths reported in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported 5,702 cases of COVID-19 and 103 more deaths. That brings the statewide total to 306,538 confirmed cases and 5,169 confirmed deaths. Another 266 probable deaths have also been reported.
Another 106 cases were reported in La Porte County, raising the total to 4,571 known cases. The county’s death toll remained at 94.
Children can get letters from Santa
La PORTE — The La Porte Park and Recreation Department is hosting a new free holiday activity – Letters from Santa. Parents can find a registration form at https://bit.ly/32kujbO or at the Park Office, 250 Pine Lake Ave. in La Porte; fill it out; and return to the office or email to recreation director Pam Carroll at pcarroll@cityoflaportein.gov before Dec. 11. Santa will send a personalized letter through the United States Postal Service to whatever child is registered. For more information, call 219-326-9600.
MC Transit not running Thursday-Saturday
MICHIGAN CITY — In observance of Thanksgiving, the Michigan City Transit Department will be closed on Thursday, and due to the increase in COVID-19, the department will suspend service on Friday and Saturday for deep cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing of buses. Michigan City Transit bus service will resume scheduled service on Monday at 6:30 a.m., with all rides still free. Riders are reminded that face coverings are required on buses.
2021 Shelf Ice Brewfest is canceled
MICHIGAN CITY — Due to the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19, the Michigan City Mainstreet Association has decided not to host the annual Shelf Ice Brewfest in 2021. With current state and county regulations, it would be impossible to host the event with 3,000 people as it has for the last six years, MCMA announced.
“This is a difficult decision, but our primary concern is for the health and safety of our members, volunteers and attendees,” the organization said. “We thank you for understanding and look forward to seeing you in 2022.”
Duneland Hometown Christmas events
CHESTERTON — Duneland’s Hometown Holiday Celebration will look a little different. On Saturday, the Duneland Chamber of Chamber encourages everyone to shop local. Most retailers have special hours and holiday specials, and many offer online ordering options. The Tree Lighting Ceremony in Thomas Centennial Park will be virtual, posted on the Duneland Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at 5 p.m.
In lieu of the Twilight Christmas Parade, Santa will be escorted through various areas of town by the Chesterton Fire and Police departments starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Santa will not be able to make contact with kids, and reminds parents to maintain 6 feet of social distance. For Santa’s schedule and more information, call 219-926-5513 or email info@dunelandchamber.org.
Polish Falcons to host Fish Fry
La PORTE — Polish Falcons Nest 564 will host a fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at the Nest at 216 E. Lincoln Way in La Porte, also featuring pierogis, fried chicken, beef Manhattan and cheesy broccoli soup. Carryout will be available after 4:15 p.m.; and the dining room will be open by reservations, with limited walk-ins. To make a reservation, call 219-326-9757.
