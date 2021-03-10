La PORTE — Cynthia Hedge has a riddle for you: “When is a mistake a success? When is the wrong answer the right one? When is safe unsafe? When are too many questions not enough?”

The CEO of the Center for Creative Solutions thinks K-12 innovators know the answers, and is looking for them. The non-profit will honor those students for their innovative projects or products with community recognition and a monetary prize.

