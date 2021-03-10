Students at Lake Hills Elementary School in Michigan City show one of the projects in a past World Creativity and Innovation Week competition. The Center for Creative Solutions is calling for projects for this year’s event, to be conducted in April.
Robots are always popular, but creative projects can include everything from videos and songs to woodwork and art projects, recipes and community projects to computer programs and math problem solutions, sewing and art to animal projects.
Photos provided / Center for Creative Solutions
La PORTE — Cynthia Hedge has a riddle for you: “When is a mistake a success? When is the wrong answer the right one? When is safe unsafe? When are too many questions not enough?”
The CEO of the Center for Creative Solutions thinks K-12 innovators know the answers, and is looking for them. The non-profit will honor those students for their innovative projects or products with community recognition and a monetary prize.
