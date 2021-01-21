La PORTE — La Porte County Health Department officials are responding to frustrations residents are having with the state’s COVID-19 vaccination scheduling system.
“There have been a lot of kinks in that, so we continue to ask everyone to be very patient,” La Porte County Health Department Emergency Preparedness coordinator Danielle Glasgow said.
“This is not just a La Porte County issue; this is a complete State of Indiana issue where everything is just being overwhelmed.”
The vaccination efforts were discussed at the La Porte County Health Department’s quarterly meeting Tuesday and at the La Porte County Board of Commissioner’s meeting on Wednesday.
County nursing supervisor Jennifer Smith said Tuesday that the Health Department is fielding a large number of calls from the public regarding the vaccine.
“People are having difficulty. They’re calling us to see if we have any guidance on that, which we don’t really other than 211,” Smith said.
Vaccination scheduling is operated by the State of Indiana through its website ourshot.in.gov or via phone through the state’s 211 system.
La Porte County Health Board member Ali Laun, who has been making appointments for older people, shared her struggles with the system.
“I didn’t have to wait more than a few minutes today, but yesterday it was an hour and a half. Today I had good luck, but the earliest appointment I could get anybody was Feb. 17,” Laun said.
“We’re looking at almost one month out if they wanted to have a vaccination in La Porte or Michigan City.”
County Health Administrator Tony Mancuso said Tuesday the scheduling problems are statewide, not just in the county.
“The state is having a hard time. They’re working on it. That’s all we can say,” Mancuso said. “For the vaccine clinics, we have the people, we have the capacity. We just need the vaccine and we just need the state to do a better job of registering people so we can get them in.”
Glasgow also advised that everyone should be directed to ourshot.in.gov for scheduling.
“It is much faster than 211,” she said. “211 is experiencing a lot of long, lengthy calls. They’re also having a few errors that we’re catching.”
The county, said Glasgow, is following the eligibility tier as the state mandates. The current tier includes healthcare workers, first responders and individuals age 70 and over.
“We do not have any indication at this time what tier may open up next – whether that be 60 and older, essential workers or compromised – we are not sure,” Glasgow said. “It’s week by week. We continue to ask everyone to be patient.”
Glasgow said it is important for individuals to keep their appointments.
“We are about a month out. Our schedules have been packed to the max and every time slot we have, it snatches up immediately,” she said.
Despite the state’s scheduling woes, La Porte County health officials said their vaccination clinic is doing well. The site, located at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, began operations last Monday and has been vaccinating about 85 people per day.
“They’re doing a fantastic job. The state has continued to come back to us asking us to take more vaccine than what we initially had planned and that is due to our site doing so well,” Glasgow said.
“We’re taking all the vaccine they’re willing to give us.”
More than 1,300 people have received their initial vaccine. Glasgow said in the first week they were initially allotted 300 doses but were increased to 550. In the second week they were slated for 400 doses but are now up to 700.
“They’re looking at upping us again because we’ve done so well,” Glasgow said.
The county’s site, said Glasgow, has also received great reviews from the state.
“They continue to work with us in expansion to be able to accept more vaccinations,” Glasgow told the commissioners on Wednesday. “We’re all hopeful in the next couple weeks we’ll be able to really ramp up how many people we can get through that site.”
Mancuso said the clinic currently has a good workforce.
“Once the vaccine increases, we’re going to bring more people aboard,” Mancuso said.
Glasgow said they do not need volunteers to administer the vaccine, but are keeping a bank of individuals should the need arise.
In addition to the La Porte County Fairgrounds and Franciscan Health Michigan City vaccination clinics, HealthLink facilities in La Porte and Michigan City have also started administering the vaccine.
“I am told those are for their patients only,” Glasgow said of the HealthLink sites. “They’re also following that tier system.”
The Moderna vaccine is being administered at the county’s site at the fairgrounds, while the Pfizer vaccine is being administered at the hospital in Michigan City.
Glasgow told the commissioners they are also hopeful the county will get a mobile vaccination unit in the future.
Additionally, she said, there are plans to have vaccinations available at many sites across the state, including Walmart, Meijer and Kroger stores.
“I’m not sure if our local ones will be involved in that initial push, but they are really doing the best they can to reach out to individuals and make it more available,” Glasgow said.
“There’s lots of hope around the corner to increase the capacity and amount of people we can get through and get vaccinated in the near future.”
