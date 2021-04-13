MICHIGAN CITY — The Polish Heritage Association of Michigan City is announcing applications are available for its 2021 Essay Competition, which seeks to raise awareness about Poland, Poles and Polish Americans among local high school and college students.
The competition is open to any high-school or college student legally residing in La Porte, Porter, Starke, St. Joseph or Lake counties. Applicants do not need to be of Polish ancestry. Awards will be $1,000 (first place), $500 (second), and $250 (third).
