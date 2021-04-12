These are just a few of the handguns confiscated by Michigan City Police and the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan City in 2021. More than 100 have been taken in just over 3 months, after a record 271 were taken in 2020.
Photos provided / La Porte County Sheriff’s Office
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Police Department will be implementing a Violent Crime Reduction team to combat an uptick in gun-related violence, including last week’s shooting incident in a city park that left two people wounded.
The MCPD responded to 98 calls of “shots fired” between Jan. 1 and April 9 of this year, according to Capt. Kevin Urbanczyk, commander of the Investigative Division.
