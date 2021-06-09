Nora Schultz was always ready with picker and bags to clean up litter around Michigan City, so the MC Sustainability Commission naturally chose to recognize her by naming its new environmental award in her honor.
Photo provided / GreatNews.Life.
Nora Ryszka not only started the Monday Mornings! Beach Clean-Up program three years ago, but this year was among the founders of the Great Michigan City Green Clean effort.
Photo provided / MC Sustainability Commission
Mike Kilbourne was the other honoree for the inaugural Nora L. Schultz Tribute Award for Sustainability for his work cleaning up the city's beaches and neighborhoods.
MICHIGAN CITY – To honor one of Michigan City's true environmental role models with an award in her honor, the Sustainability Commission of Michigan City chose two people who have carried on her legacy as the first winners.
This week, the commission honored Nora Ryszka and Mike Kilbourne with the inaugural Nora L. Schultz Tribute Award for Sustainability.
