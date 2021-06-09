MICHIGAN CITY – To honor one of Michigan City's true environmental role models with an award in her honor, the Sustainability Commission of Michigan City chose two people who have carried on her legacy as the first winners.

This week, the commission honored Nora Ryszka and Mike Kilbourne with the inaugural Nora L. Schultz Tribute Award for Sustainability.

