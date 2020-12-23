Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen arrested for theft, battery of officer at Walmart
- Two shootings on East Side, 'machine gun' modifier confiscated in Michigan City
- Family, Prosecutor's Office have differing views on fatal shooting of La Porte man
- Long Beach Police Chief 'Bob' Sulkowski retiring after nearly 40 years
- Indiana restaurant closed for violating mask order files suit against state
- Man found smashing items in Wanatah driveway arrested on meth, narcotics charges
- Scott Allen remembered as loving, caring Cubs fan with camera and crazy car
- Michigan City firefighters met by smoke and flames on Woodland Avenue
- Suspect charged with robbery after incident at Meijer
- Man wanted on warrants captured after vehicle pursuit through La Porte
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
Hal Higdon said:
Thanks for all you did for the community, Bob.
-
Lynn Swanson said:I hope the Commissioners also include those who work for the Coroners office, deputies who are sworn in their job by the County and receive a …
-
Lingenfelterfamily said:
Police officers and fireman should also be able to get the vaccine as they are with folks to. Then public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.