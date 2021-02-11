INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials will soon expand coronavirus vaccinations to residents aged 60 to 65 as they continue to sidestep federal recommendations for vaccine rollout, and delay the timeline for teachers and other essential workers to become eligible for shots.
The decrease in the age of eligibility will happen “as soon as possible,” once vaccine becomes available, the Indiana State Department of Health’s chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, announced.
Hoosiers 50 to 59, as well as those under 50 who suffer from certain co-morbidities, will be on deck, Weaver said, although there are no specific timelines in place for when new eligibility expansions will take effect.
“After we reach age 60, when we have enough vaccine and have vaccinated an appropriate portion of the 60 to 65 age group, we will then incrementally expand eligibility,” Weaver said, noting it will take time to vaccinate the group that includes some 432,000 people.
Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, said Indiana is currently receiving about 100,000 doses of vaccine each week. Because that supply “remains limited,” the current eligibility hierarchy for those 65 and up will continue at least through this week.
“This way, we can fully analyze the number of second dose appointments against our existing and our projected inventory,” Box said. “Our goal is to ensure that we have all of these second doses covered before expanding further.”
Weaver said more than 50 percent of Indiana residents aged 65 and up have either scheduled or received their first dose.
Indiana officials have based shot eligibility on age rather than moving up teachers and other essential workers as other states have done. They cite statistics that those 60 and older represent 93 percent of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths and 64 percent of hospitalizations, arguing that vaccinating those people will have the biggest impact.
Looking ahead at the 50 and older population, the state’s top health officials maintained the age group makes up just over 35 percent of Indiana’s population, but accounts for 80 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 97.6 percent of deaths
The course of action is in contradiction to guidelines released by the CDC, however, which place teachers ahead of those 65 to 74, along with grocery and public transit workers, and others.
“We’re being very methodical about this,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “The way that we’re scheduling appointments here is accommodating, both to the consumer – the person wanting to get the shot in their arm – and our supply.”
So far, 759,992 Hoosiers received a first dose of the vaccine, according to state health department statistics, and 279,995 are fully vaccinated.
Weaver also noted that the 85 percent effectiveness for the new Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine “is excellent,” adding “we’re happy” when the flu vaccine is 65 percent effective. Other COVID vaccines have 90 percent+ effectiveness. Hoosiers do not have a say in which vaccine they receive.
Box said officials expect the vaccines will be somewhat less effective than expected in light of the new variants.
Nearly 1.4 million vaccination appointments have been scheduled since December, Box said. About 68 percent of eligible health care workers and first responders have so far received or scheduled vaccines. In addition, nearly 81,000 doses have been administered to residents and staff at the state’s long term care facilities.
U.S. health officials announced Thursday they are now recommending people who are fully vaccinated do not have to go into a 14-day quarantine after exposure to an infected person.
The CCD quietly posted the updated guidance saying vaccinated people may skip quarantine if they are asymptomatic, and if their contact with an infected person came at least two weeks after receipt of the final dose, and within three months of that dose.
The recommendation is similar to what the CDC has said about people who develop immunity after being infected.
Holcomb noted the state’s decline in new cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the last few weeks, saying, he thinks it has “something to do with how we’re responding to the virus itself and the actions and precautions that we’re taking.
“But this is an ever-changing time and environment and virus … it mutates and we have to be prepared for that too.”
Boz said Indiana has 12 reported cases of the more-infectious coronavirus UK variant, but knows there are more, and asked people to continue mitigation efforts, including wearing masks.
