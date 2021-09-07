La PORTE — Those familiar with the history of the “In God We Trust” motto on U.S. currency, if they’re familiar with its origin at all, might know it first appeared in circulation on the 1864 2-cent piece.
What they might not realize, however, is how it emerged.
William Bierly – La Porte resident, lifelong coin collector and former banker – sought to answer that question with his recent book “In God We Trust: The American Civil War, Money, Banking and Religion,” released by Whitman Publishing.
In it, Bierly unveils how the motto developed as part of an ideological battle between the North and South during the Civil War, when, after the Second Great Awakening, religious fervor swept the country and both sides of the slavery debate cited Christian doctrine to give themselves the moral high ground in the argument over whether all men should be free.
The South struck first, including a reference to God in the constitution of the Confederacy. The North, rejecting attempts to change its own constitution over the perceived deficiency, answered – after the prodding of a Pennsylvanian minister – with the now ubiquitous motto on its coinage.
But it wasn’t easy, requiring the work of several prominent individuals, and several variations of the phrase, until its final form was adopted.
Bierly’s book chronicles the history of the dispute, from its start with the religious split between North and South, acts of Congress allowing the motto’s development and increased use, criticisms (notably from Mark Twain) about its inclusion, criticisms over its brief exclusion (under Teddy Roosevelt), its adoption as the national motto in the 1950s, and eventually its question of constitutionality in modern times.
“The federal constitution had nothing about God in it, and there were people that were unhappy about that from the very beginning,” Bierly said while speaking with the Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 31.
He referenced an incident involving George Washington, “where people wrote him a letter complaining this was a godless constitution, and he was like, well, for your religious efforts you should go to your minister, not to your government. And I thought that was pretty cool, pretty insightful.”
This focus on secularism changed, however, when the Confederacy included the words “invoking the favor and guidance of Almighty God” in the preamble of their constitution.
“A brief phrase created this reaction,” Bierly said. “The southern clergy was all excited, saying, ‘we’re God’s chosen people. We’re on God’s side.’ And then you have the northern clergy reacting. ‘Oh geez. Maybe we should amend the U.S. constitution.’ There was some pressure for that.”
According to Bierly’s research, this led to Rev. Mark R. Watkinson, who preached in both the North and the South, to write to Treasury Secretary Salmon Chase in 1861, suggesting the motto “God, Liberty, Law” be placed on all coinage. Chase would later send a memo to James Pollock, director of the Mint, championing the cause, but not necessarily the suggested motto.
The motto would go through several variations before arriving at its present form. And this is what eventually led Bierly into the story.
A native of Walkerton, Bierly said his interest in coins started around age 8. He would collect Indian head pennies and connect the dates on the coins with events in history. For instance, he once got a penny from 1878, the year his grandmother was born, and he loved that connection.
“There’s this saying (about coins), that you’re holding history in your hand, and you think about this coin, where’s it been, who’s handled it, and in a way this book is based on this idea,” he said.
And Bierly became more engrossed in coin collecting in the late ’70s when he learned about pattern coins: coins produced by the Mint to evaluate a new design, but not intended for circulation.
“I happened to be in a coin shop in Mishawaka, and the dealer had a couple of pattern coins, and I thought, what were these? … I thought this was pretty interesting,” he said. “They were very rare, but they really weren’t super overpriced because they were relatively little known and weren’t widely collected.”
He continued his hunt for these pattern coins during his stint in the Peace Corps, as a foreman in a factory in Bremen, teaching English in Japan, his attainment of an MBA in the early ’80s, and his actual banking career, which started with the National Bank of Detroit and ended with JP Morgan Chase. Many of his pattern coins were attained through sales in New York City where he’d have to bid on them through the mail.
“Most of these [pattern coins] actually were in auctions, big auctions, but over time I assembled a few of these patterns, and I got one … an 1862 ‘God Our Trust’ half dollar, and thought, this is curious. It’s got ‘God Our Trust.’ What’s that all about? And, well, over a period of years I sort of delved into what was behind this, and I realized, well this was part of the story of how ‘In God We Trust’ got on the coins.”
“And I thought well, this is a very little-known story. So over a long period of years, I sort of dug into this, trying to gather whatever information I could find. And I would say, maybe in the early 2000s or so, I really got into this more deeply, and I got into writing magazine articles and so on, and I started exhibiting (the coins) at coin shows and the deeper I got, the more intriguing I thought it was.”
His first goal was to collect 1861, 1862 and 1863 “God Our Trust” half dollars and $10 gold pieces that were struck in copper. During this time, he also collected the “God And Our Country” variations and “In God We Trust” pieces. This led to his exhibit at the 2014 Central State Numismatic Society show in Chicago, where he won Best of Show for his history on the motto.
The win enabled him to receive the society’s $5,000 author grant to further research the history of the motto for a proposed book.
Using this money, he visited locations important to the narrative of the story, including the churches where Watkinson preached in (what was once) Ridleyville, Pennsylvania, and Portsmouth, Virginia; and Penn State University where the personal papers of James Polloch were kept. When he got about three or four chapters in, he started looking for a publisher, and was even considering self-publishing.
“I was lucky. I had a friend, a member of the Chicago Coin Club that I had belonged to, and he had published a book with Whitman Publishing (a producer of numismatic reference guides and coin collecting supplies),” Bierly said.
“And he knew what I was doing. And he said, ‘Let me introduce you to the chief editor, because I think you’ve got a good story.’”
The editor asked for a book proposal, which Bierly submitted, along with his finished chapters, and he got an acceptance by October of the same year, about a month after he submitted his proposal. He said it was like a dream come true, but then came the hard part: He had to finish his book.
“(The editor) said, ‘We need it done by May.’ I said, ‘Oh man, can you give me a couple more months?’ And he said, ‘No, we need it done by May.’ So that winter I did nothing but write, I didn’t go anywhere, do anything, and well, I was able to get it done.”
Bierly pointed out that the coin show was in August of 2014, he got the publishing contract in October 2014, and the book was completed by May of 2015, so the turnaround was fast. Due to delays in publishing, however, it wasn’t released until 2020.
In the course of his research, Bierly said he learned that several stories circulating about the motto’s origin weren’t true. For instance, Chase did not get it from Deo Spermamus (In God We Hope), the motto at Brown University when he was a student there. This is because he never attended Brown, despite what several sources say. The motto also didn’t come from the 125th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment, which some sources claimed used the same motto. Bierly traveled to the regiment’s home in Huntington, Pennsylvania, and learned there was no evidence they ever used it.
What he did find, however, was a pin from the 1830s or 1840s with the motto. He said this meant “In God We Trust” probably wasn’t an uncommon saying at the time.
“There are a lot of coin books that are pretty dry,” he said. “They just talk about how many coins were issues this year, or how to grade them. But they don’t give the historic background. So, I thought there with these coins, there’s a story, there’s a history to this, so that’s what got me thinking about writing something like this, where you’re talking about the history, but it’s guided by the coins.”
“You’re kind of combining history with (the beauty of coins). I thought that was neat.”
(0) comments
