INDIANAPOLIS — La Porte County recorded its 17,000th infection and is just a few more positive tests away from returning to the red threat level for COVID-19 risk. And with several more counties already there, the governor has again extended the public health emergency.
The Governor’s Office acknowledged Wednesday that the statewide emergency order will likely extend into the new year after a failed attempt by legislators to quickly approve steps the governor sought to let it expire.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the 21st month-long extension of the public health emergency he first issued in March 2020, along with an executive order continuing a handful of administrative actions, but no business or crowd restrictions.
Both orders are in effect until Jan. 1, 2022.
Holcomb’s emergency order said about 95 percent of new COVID-19 hospitalizations and 75 percent of deaths involve unvaccinated people; and added, “the virus remains a threat to the health, safety and welfare of all residents of Indiana.”
Indiana has seen a roughly 80 percent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past three weeks, with about one-quarter of those patients being treated in intensive care units, according to tracking by the Indiana Department of Health.
The state is averaging about 20 COVID-19 deaths a day.
In the latest map of spread threat risk released Wednesday by the ISDH, La Porte County remains in the second-riskiest orange threat level, but is on the verge of going red.
For the week ending Dec. 26, the county had an average of 304 new cases per 100,000 residents, and an all-test positivity rate of 14.48 percent and rising. If that number reaches a 15 percent average this week, the county will be placed in the red level next week.
That seems almost inevitable. On Wednesday, the ISDH also reported 97 new cases in the county, raising the pandemic totals to 17,019 infections and 261 dead. The all-test positivity rate was at 15.8 percent and the rate for unique individuals tested was at 25.8 percent.
Statewide, there are now 18 of 92 counties in the red category, and only seven in the second-safest yellow category. All the rest are in orange, with none in the safest blue level.
The red counties include most of Northeast Indiana and Newton County in Northwest Indiana. All other NWI counties are in orange, with Porter, Starke and Marshall counties also near red status.
Holcomb outlined administrative steps last month the Legislature could put into state law after which he would end the public health emergency.
Republican legislative leaders, however, scuttled a planned fast-track approval of the measure following objections from state medical and business groups over provisions added by lawmakers that would force broad exemptions from workplace vaccination requirements.
