WESTVILLE — “I feel strongly that we are at an extraordinary moment in history when something profoundly and potentially ethical is happening.”
Those are the words of Deepa Majumdar, Purdue University Northwest professor of philosophy, about the George Floyd protests taking place across the country.
“And so I feel we, the faculty, should rise to the times and express through our various disciplines something in solidarity with all those activists who are risking their lives to be out on the streets.”
That’s one reason Majumdar, with help from fellow faculty, launched “Race, Racism, Anti-Racism,” a free monthly interdisciplinary lecture-discussion series to be conducted online starting in September.
The 2020 series will feature:
Glen Ford, executive editor of the Black Agenda Report, an independent online black journal, speaking on “The Return of Black-led Grassroots Politics” on Sept. 3 from 12:30-1:45 p.m. He will discuss the structures and practices of racism; how protests, defunding police and removing statues address inequality; and what protests accomplish.
PNW Prof. Nicky Jackson and author/exoneree Roosevelt Glen discuss “Race and Wrongful Convictions” on Oct. 6 from 12:30-1:45 p.m. They will address whether the justice system is racially biased; what practices by police and courts express and affect race inequality; and what actions might challenge wrongful convictions.
Lee Artz, PNW professor of media studies, presents “Media Framing and the Politics of Racism” on Nov. 3 from 12:30-1:45 p.m. He will address how the media frames police violence and protests; promotes political reforms and silences black voices for systemic change; and represents race relations.
Kim Scipes, PNW professor of sociology, speaks on “How to Talk About Race in the 21st Century” on Nov. 30 from 2-3:15 p.m. He will discuss the global context for race; the connection between race and colonialism; and how to understand individual and systemic racism.
The public can join via Zoom; or on Facebook live at “PNW Series: Race, Racism, Anti-Racism.”
Majumdar said she wanted to start the series because she knew something had to be done when protests erupted over the death of Floyd, a Black man killed when a police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.
“…it just hit me that all this is happening in the county right now and we need to rise with the times and sympathize and empathize with the current protest against racism in America,” she said. “So I contacted a core group of PNW faculty from different departments, who were extremely responsive and very helpful, and together we started a conversation.”
Artz, who is giving a presentation and interviewing a presenter in the series, became involved because of the potential for real change. He said the nation is at a moment in history where it’s not only experiencing the largest protests since the height of the Civil Rights movement, but seeing small towns, even primarily white towns, “raising the cry against police violence against Black youth.”
He said it’s inspiring, and the best way to respond is for educators to use their positions to help find a solution.
“The athletes take a knee and the professors should teach,” he said. “If we can find the causes to racism, and I would say structures to racism, then it helps direct our actions and the kinds of actions we should take to address those racist conditions…”
Majumdar said there are four stated purposes for the series:
Rise to the times in sympathy and empathy with current protests
Offer a virtual monthly interdisciplinary educational discussion targeting not only PNW staff and students, but the larger worldwide community
Address racism in America, as well as post-colonial dimensions of Western racism, while recognizing the many forms of racism worldwide; and address anti-racism and the notion of race
Focus on the African-American experience and social justice issues
“I actually started out with the idea of just a once a semester event as all we could manage, given our schedules and everything,” she said. “But then it kept hitting me that, no, this had to be a very persistent kind of series, and once a semester isn’t adequate...”
She said at least one speaker each semester will be from outside the university. This year it will be Glen Ford and Roosevelt Glen.
Artz said there will also be opportunities to exchange ideas.
“We understand that race and racism is very complex, so there will be opportunities for people who want to ask questions of the presenters through chat.”
Arts said his presentation, based on a study he conducted on the New York Times and other major publications, will focus on how the media’s framing of race and protests affects public understanding of the issues.
“They tended to amplify voices of elected officials and other political elites as opposed to families and protestors,” he said.
“And it was also framed largely as the protests were a public annoyance – traffic was stopped, streets were blocked. And it’s an objective report obviously, but the way it’s framed suggested to the public there’s a different way to view what’s happened as opposed to focusing primarily on the daily experience of racism...”
Majumdar wants the focus to be objective, as wild subjectivity can lead to misinterpretation of reality. She noted Gandhi’s adage that “Truth is God.” Political issues, she pointed out, have a tendency to disintegrate into subjectivity.
“I’m hoping to have a very meaningful, rational and ethical conversation through which we mutually educate each other on these three issues: the notion of race, what is racism, and what is anti-racism,” she said.
“And I feel like in this conversation, the more objective we can be, the more ethical we will be.”
Artz said he found the social structure that allowed racism to be the most problematic.
“… whether someone says something inappropriate or not is more a consequence of a larger social structure,” he said.
“The fact that there is discrimination in housing and education and employment is not just because individual realtors and individual teachers don’t like Black students, but it’s part of the structural condition that goes back way before the Civil War, but it’s still with us today.”
Karen Bishop-Morris, PNW professor of English, will be the moderator. Registration is encouraged and full details can be found on the event webpage at pnw.edu/anti-racism.
“Each of the speakers is going to bring their own appreciation and understanding of racism and anti-racism,” Artz said, “and I think overall it will be quite a rich, enriching, rewarding series.”
