Greene presents a food basket to Chris Carey of Michigan City, one of the graduating students of the Adult Education program. Carey said he had just completed part of his final tests, and was grateful to Greene, who was formerly his principal at Barker Middle School.
AK Smith Center administrators Fred Greene and Delincia Smith help pack food baskets, which were given to 40 graduating students to help prepare holiday meals.
Photos by Jeff Mayes
Photo by Jeff Mayes
Showing some of the item in the baskets, which also ham, turkey and chicken are, from left, student Brooke Barnes of Michigan City, AK Smith tutor Jessica Hoffmaster, Carey and Greene.
The food baskets were Greene’s idea, and he reached out to the Salvation Army of Michigan City and the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, which provided the food.
