Craig Lindgren, instructor at the A.K. Smith Career Center's Energy Academy, shows eighth-grade girls what it's like to work in the trades during a hands-on session at the N.E.W. Conference, which introduced middle school girls to non-traditional careers.
Mchale Pahl, a building trades student at A.K. Smith, demonstrates a piece of equipment during the "try-it" sessions portion of the conference, which was sponsored by the La Porte County Career and Technical Education program.
Craig Lindgren, instructor at the A.K. Smith Career Center's Energy Academy, shows eighth-grade girls what it's like to work in the trades during a hands-on session at the N.E.W. Conference, which introduced middle school girls to non-traditional careers.
Alicia Cannon, CEO of APEX Filling Systems, delivers the was the keynote address at the conference, which focused on NEW – Non-traditional Employment for Women.
Mchale Pahl, a building trades student at A.K. Smith, demonstrates a piece of equipment during the "try-it" sessions portion of the conference, which was sponsored by the La Porte County Career and Technical Education program.
Latrisha Buckingham, an electrician with Cleveland Cliffs, discusses her career with conference attendees, who were middle school girls from across La Porte County.
The girls listen to a presentation by Chris Charters and Gretchen Fields of the IN/KY/OH Regional Council of Carpenters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.