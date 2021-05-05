La PORTE — La Porte County remains in the orange advisory level for COVID-19 spread risk and county officials are continuing to urge the public to get vaccinated.
“We will be in the orange still this week,” said La Porte County Health Administrator Amanda Lahners during Wednesday’s La Porte County Board of Commissioners meeting. “Our positivity rate is still up there in the 10 percent range.”
Lahners told the commissioners that the county’s numbers have continued to rise.
“We’re still seeing, 30, 40, 50 new cases reported a day. Unfortunately, since the last time I reported, we’ve had six additional deaths from COVID. A death is always sad, but now we have a vaccine that can prevent deaths,” Lahners said.
She asked the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The county’s vaccination clinic, currently located at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, offers the Moderna shot. The clinic will move to the old La Porte Hospital on May 27.
“Vaccines are still readily available. You can walk in and get vaccinated these days at any clinic and you can go to ourshotlpc.com to find all of the vaccination areas near you,” Lahners said.
Commissioners expressed their concerns regarding the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases.
President Rich Mrozinski said surrounding communities are moving in a positive direction, while La Porte County is “going in the wrong direction.”
“We get the numbers from the health department every day. When we saw it was down to eight or nine cases a day, we were moving in the right direction. Now, we’re up 30, 40 cases a day. It’s disturbing what’s happened,” Mrozinski said.
“Everything that we see and touch in La Porte County is impacted.”
Commissioner Sheila Matias noted that as of Wednesday morning, there were 49 cases of COVID-19 in La Porte County. On Tuesday there were 55.
“We need to keep trying. (There were) 49 cases that were positive between noon yesterday and this morning. That’s serious numbers. We’re sick of it.
“I get it. We’re all fed up and we want to go back to life as we once had it, but we’re at the end of the line,” Matias said.
Matias also asked the public to get vaccinated.
“Many of us have gotten vaccinated. If you have not, please consider getting vaccinated,” Matias said.
Additionally, Matias asked citizens to continue to wear masks in public places, wash hands and social distance.
“Everyone’s car that I’ve been in lately has hand sanitizer in all the little pockets, so keep your hand sanitizer handy and social distance when you’re in crowded stores,” Matias said.
Lahners also talked about Nurses Week, May 6 through 12.
“During this past year we’ve all faced challenges affecting our personal lives that we have never encountered before,” Lahners said. “The people that have really rose to the challenges have been our nurses and healthcare workers.
“That’s exactly what nurses have done this past year. They have encountered limitations on supplies, personal protective equipment became a very scarce commodity.”
While providing care during the pandemic, nurses have also been impacted by healthcare facilities restricting visitors.
“The end-of-life care nurses became that patient’s care provider and their family support – and family support for their loved ones,” Lahners said.
“On top of all that, these health care professionals isolated themselves from their families to prevent exposing loved ones and taking this virus home to their families.”
Lahners said as the challenges to the nurses rose, they demonstrated their flexibility to adapt and overcome the hurdles COVID-19 has brought.
“Everybody has a nurse in their life. My own mother is a nurse, retired after 46 years. I learned my work ethic from both my parents, but to see what my mom did every single day, I learned a lot from her. I would hope that everybody would take a minute and thank a nurse,” Lahners said.
“Nurses are by far the backbone among our healthcare professionals,” Commissioner Joe Haney said.
