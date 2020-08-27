Walking or running in the Indiana dunes is always a popular pastime, so Save the Dunes is using a virtual Dunes Dash 5K to benefit its programs to preserve the area. Participants can run or walk wherever they want, and whenever they want in the virtual fundraiser.
MICHIGAN CITY – Save the Dunes will be celebrating National Public Lands Day next month, but due to the pandemic, it will be a different kind of celebration, including a virtual fundraising 5K run.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, residents and visitors who enjoy places like the Indiana dunes will join fellow Americans at public land sites across the country to give back to the places where people play, learn, exercise, and relax to make the 27th annual National Public Lands Day, according to Save the Dunes executive director Natalie Johnson.
