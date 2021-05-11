INDIANAPOLIS — By majority vote on Monday, the state Legislature ended mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions imposed by local health departments, including those in La Porte County.
The new law, which took effect immediately, allows local restrictions tougher than those issued statewide only upon approval of elected county commissioners or city councils.
The restrictions imposed by the La Porte County Health Department for masking and business capacity limits are now advisory only unless the La Porte County Board of Commissioners, or Michigan City and La Porte common councils approve tougher restrictions.
And while La Porte County remains one of the riskiest in the state for COVID-19 spread, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, it appears the county may not immediately approve tougher restrictions.
Two county commissioners contacted Tuesday said they would likely favor the mandates remain advisories, though an ordinance may be approved in case of future emergencies.
“Personally I am in favor of changing the mandatory mask mandate to a recommendation,” board president Rich Mrozinski said. “But this needs to be discussed in a public forum by all three commissioners.”
Commissioner Joe Haney made a similar statement.
“The commission is currently reviewing this issue. I believe that an advisory or recommendation, versus an unenforceable mandate, is most likely our best course of action at this point.
“I will continue to listen to the concerns of our citizens and work with other elected officials in the county, including the mayors, as well as closely with our Health Department, to find the best path forward,” he told the Herald-Dispatch.
In a Facebook post later Tuesday, Haney said he would still be open to allowing the Health Officer to impose immediate rules in a time of crisis.
“While I am pleased to see total authority removed from a single unelected official, I have concerns about our Health Officer [Sandra Deausy] being able to rapidly respond to an immediate threat to public health,” he said.
Haney said he will introduce an ordinance allowing her “to enact immediate action to protect public health and life until the commissioners can meet to either confirm, modify or deny the order.”
He cited as an example if “a localized outbreak” were to occur on a Friday at 4:01 p.m., the soonest the commission could meet and follow the 48-hour notice rule would be the following Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Haney said he consulted with the Deausy and Health Department Administrator Amanda Lahners, and both indicated support for such an ordinance.
“Keep in mind [the new law] isn’t just about the current virus, it covers any and all public health emergencies,” he said.
Lahners said of the new law, “We’re still navigating that and trying to figure it out. Obviously, the bill immediately voided out Dr. Deausy’s last health order until it can be approved in a public meeting by the commissioners.”
She was more concerned about future emergencies.
“During a state emergency, which the governor has declared, this bill now requires the health officer to have orders approved by the county commissioners … Basically, it limits the ability of health officers to make timely decisions during an emergency, like the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.
LP County Council president Randy Novak hosts a Zoom call every Thursday with community leaders to discuss the pandemic response. He said at least 50 community partners participate each week – health department, hospitals, schools, health care professionals and others – and they’ve talked almost weekly since April 2020.
“I hope that we get through this whole COVID thing and everybody can get back to normal,” Novak said.
“My job isn’t to say that everybody has to wear a mask or anything like that. I just try to listen to what doctors and medical professionals say – the science, and take all the politics out of it. It’d be nice if we could get to the point where we had enough people vaccinated.”
Republican state legislators said the proposal is meant to provide a “check and balance” to protect the rights of business owners following complaints about orders closing or limiting businesses.
Owners would still be allowed to keep mask rules and other restrictions in place for their businesses.
In his veto message, Holcomb said he didn’t want to jeopardize the flexibility of local health officials.
His executive orders over the past year allowed local officials to establish tougher regulations – an authority he cited in defending his lifting of statewide restrictions.
“Indiana is in an economically enviable position due in large part to the heroic local response to the pandemic that was permitted by a system rewarding speed, collaboration and medical expertise in a time of health emergency. In most cases, the cooperation between local elected officials and local health officials was superb,” the governor said in a statement following the override.
“I would have hoped that such sweeping change could wait until we gathered all the relevant experts and stakeholders to strike the right balance regarding local health authority during emergencies...”
Indianapolis officials acted quickly to assure restrictions stay in place. The city council voted Monday night to continue the mask mandate and rules that restrict restaurants to 75 percent indoor capacity and bars to 50 percent.
County commissioners in Elkhart County, however, said they don’t intend to endorse tougher rules ordered by their county health officer.
Michigan City Common Council members indicated a desire to continue working with the county rather than imposing strictly local rules.
Council president Michael Mack said he would prefer getting involved in the conversation and working with the county if necessary.
“We will come up with something, along with the county, to at least make sure that people continue to feel safe,” he said.
Mack noted that Michigan City and La Porte have never had the “most stringent rules comparatively speaking,” despite being in “one of the worst positions now as far as COVID numbers go.”
He said he is concerned about the city’s proximity to Chicago, and how the restrictions affect local restaurants and retail establishments, so he will be “keeping all that in mind during these conversations.”
Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick said he is “not particularly interested in legislating this issue.”
He said the council only involved itself last year because “the beach is a hot spot that gets an influx of people in the summer,” and he is “content to follow county instructions,” as they have been doing.
“If there’s data available to support any further restrictions then we should evaluate those at that time.”
Councilman Dalia Zygas agreed, saying, “I think I would like to leave it at the county level. I think the county is doing a really good job of keeping their eye on things with the vaccinations, testing, the mask mandate. They’re paying attention and I just would like to defer to their expertise.”
