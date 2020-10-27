MICHIGAN CITY — With cases of COVID-19 spiking in recent weeks in La Porte County, Franciscan Health is taking steps to limit potential spread of the virus by implementing new visitor restrictions.
“Franciscan Health Michigan City has seen a surge in COVID patients from where we were in the summer, when we had numbers in the low single digits,” according to spokesman Robert Blaszkiewicz.
“The number of COVID patients rose into the double digits last month and has remained there in October.”
“At this time, we still have capacity at Franciscan Health Michigan City to handle non-COVID inpatients,” he said.
But while the hospital had been easing some of the restrictions placed on visitors earlier in the pandemic, the latest spike has led to reinstatement of many visitor rules.
Adult visitors will still be allowed in the hospital, but only under specific circumstances, Blaszkiewicz said, but no visitors under 18 years of age will be allowed.
The hospital will continue screening all visitors to determine if they are at risk for COVID-19 or other communicable diseases.
“Those who do not pass screenings will not be permitted to enter the hospital,” Blaszkiewicz said in a statement from Franciscan Health.
All visitors will also be required to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and practice good hand hygiene.
The Emergency Department restrictions had remained in effect, while the other restrictions took effect on Tuesday. There are no visitors allowed in the ER, though victims of sexual assault are allowed to have an advocate present.
Non-COVID-19 inpatients and critical care patients may have one designated visitor per day “to help provide continuity and maximize safety,” Blaszkiewicz said.
“Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving and/or support for the patient, and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital.”
COVID-19 inpatients may not have visitors, but can have virtual visitors, he said.
Pregnant women will be allowed one visitor – a spouse or partner – during labor and delivery. In addition, a labor coach will be allowed.
Outpatients and ambulatory patients, as well as patients in surgery, cannot have visitors unless covered under other exceptions
Non-COVID patients facing end-of-life care can have one visitor for the duration, while a second visitor will be allowed on a rotating basis, but no more than two visitors at a time.
COVID end-of-life patients are allowed one visitor, who must wear full personal protective equipment while in attendance.
Minors and non-decisional patients who do not have actual or legal decisional capacity will be allowed one visitor. These patients include persons under 18, persons with dementia, and persons whose condition precludes obtaining an accurate history or decision-making.
A patient or their representative may request a member of the Franciscan Spiritual Care Department or outside (community) clergy to be present, but clergy must wear required PPE.
