The Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Citizens Concerned for the Homeless have been conducting mobile food giveaways since April in Michigan City and La Porte, and a new partnership with the United Way of La Porte County will allow the program to continue into 2021.
Photo provided / CItizens Concerned for the Homeless
MICHIGAN CITY — La Porte County residents in need of food assistance have been helped with weekly food distributions through the Food Bank of Northern Indiana – and that benefit will continue thanks to the United Way of La Porte County.
The mobile food giveaways, which have alternated between Michigan City (Marquette Mall) and La Porte (First Church of God, or Civic Auditorium) since near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, have served up to 400 families each week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.